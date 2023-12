2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Santa Barbara Awards; THE ADDAMS FAMILY, BOOK OF WILL, University of California Santa Barbara, Department of Theater/Dance & More Lead!

There's just 2 weeks left to vote and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 18th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Christina McCarthy - THE DEATH OF KINGS - Hatlen Theater, UCSB 27%

Christina McCarthy - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - San Marcos High School 26%

Keenon Hooks - CINDERELLA - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 20%

Jay Brenneman - EMMA - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 11%

Jamie Torcellini - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Ensemble Theatre Company 6%

John Keating - NUNSENSE - SLO REP 6%

Andrew Silvaggio - ONCE - SLO REP 5%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jacqueline Heimel - EMMA - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 18%

Renee Levy - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - San Marcos High School 17%

Maxi Largo - NIGHT NIGHT, ROGER ROGER - Studio Theater, UCSB 14%

Kim Krumm Sorenson - SHE WOLF MARGARET OF ANJOU - Performing Arts Theater, UCSB 9%

Adriana Lambarri - THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Performing Arts Theater, UCSB 8%

Pamela Shaw - THE BOOK OF WILL - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 8%

Pamela Shaw - A COMEDY OF TENORS - SBCC Theatre Group 6%

Renee Levy - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - San Marcos High School 5%

Barbara Harvey Abbott - ONCE - SLO REP 3%

Barbara Harvey Abbott - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - SLO REP 3%

Marcy Froehlich - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Ensemble Theatre Company 3%

Kate Wilson - THE GOVERNMENT INSPECTOR - Hatlen Theater, UCSB 3%

Rylee Terry - STONES IN HIS POCKETS - SLO REP 2%



Best Dance Production

SANTA BARBARA DANCE THEATER - Hatlen Theater, UCSB 56%

2023 KINETIC LAB - Hatlen Theater, UCSB 20%

VITALITY - Hatlen Theater, UCSB 13%

WITHIN EXISTENCE | EXISTENCE WITHIN - Hatlen Theater, UCSB 12%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Shannon Saleh - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - San Marcos High School 33%

Keenon Hooks - BRIGHT STAR - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 24%

Robert Ramirez - AMERICAN MARIACHI - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 16%

Katherine Laris - GUYS & DOLLS - Theatre Group at SBCC 10%

Samantha Eve - ONCE - Out of the Box Theatre Company 9%

John Keating - NUNSENSE - SLO REP 6%

Sean Bryan - ONCE - SLO REP 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

Emily Trask - THE BOOK OF WILL - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 22%

Julie Fishell - NIGHT NIGHT, ROGER ROGER - Studio Theater, UCSB 15%

Risa Brainin - SHE WOLF MARGARET OF ANJOU - Performing Arts Theater, UCSB 14%

Irwin Appel - THE DEATH OF KINGS - Hatlen Theater, UCSB 9%

Polly Firestone Walker - EMMA - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 8%

Katie Laris - A COMEDY OF TENORS - SBCC Theatre Group 7%

Michael Bernard - THE GOVERNMENT INSPECTOR - Hatlen Theater, UCSB 6%

Rick Mokler - GEORGE AND EMILY ARE GETTING MARRIED - SBCC theatre group 5%

Suzy Newman - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - SLO REP 5%

Jamie Torcellini - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Ensemble Theatre Company 3%

Karin Hendricks-Bolen - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - SLO REP 2%

Jonathan Fox - SEARED - Ensemble Theatre Company 2%

Lawrence Lesher - STONES IN HIS POCKETS - SLO REP 1%



Best Ensemble

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - San Marcos High School 19%

BRIGHT STAR - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 17%

NIGHT NIGHT, ROGER ROGER - Performing Arts Theater, UCSB 13%

THE DEATH OF KINGS - Hatlen Theater, UCSB 11%

AMERICAN MARIACHI - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 10%

SHE WOLF MARGARET OF ANJOU - Performing Arts Theater, UCSB 7%

NUNSENSE - SLO REP 5%

THE GOVERNMENT INSPECTOR - Hatlen Theater, UCSB 5%

BOOK OF WILL - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 4%

COMEDY OF TENORS - theatre group at sbcc 3%

ONCE - Out of the Box Theatre Company 3%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Ensemble Theatre Company 2%

SELLING KABUL - Ensemble Theatre Company 2%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Cody Soper - THE BOOK OF WILL - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 30%

Jonathan Mitchell - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - San Marcos High School 20%

Sophie Lynd - NIGHT NIGHT, ROGER ROGER - Studio Theater, UCSB 18%

Jonathan Mitchell - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - San Marcos High School 8%

Azra King-Abadi - THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Performing Arts Theater, UCSB 7%

Michael Klaers - SHE WOLF MARGARET OF ANJOU - Performing Arts Theater, UCSB 7%

Vickie Scott - BULLETPROOF UNICORN - Center Stage Theater 4%

Mike Rathbun - THE CHILDREN - Ensemble Theatre Company 3%

Michael Klaers - THE GOVERNMENT INSPECTOR - Hatlen Theater, UCSB 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Michael Wilkins - BRIGHT STAR - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 39%

Eleni Pantages - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - San Marcos High School 30%

David Potter - GUYS AND DOLLS - SBCC Theatre Group 14%

Matthew Staley - ONCE - SLO REP 6%

William Foster McDaniel - CARMEN JONES - Ensemble Theatre Company 6%

Marshall Keating - NUNSENSE - SLO REP 5%



Best Musical

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - San Marcos High School 31%

BRIGHT STAR - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 30%

AMERICAN MARIACHI - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 15%

GUYS AND DOLLS - SBCC theatre group 15%

ONCE - Out of the Box Theatre Company 6%

MISS YOU LIKE HELL - out of the box 2%



Best New Play Or Musical

MEET JANE AUSTEN - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 31%

NIGHT NIGHT, ROGER ROGER - Studio Theater, UCSB 22%

SHE WOLF MARGARET OF ANJOU - Performing Arts Theater, UCSB 17%

THE DEATH OF KINGS - Hatlen Theater, UCSB 10%

GEORGE AND EMILY GET MARRIED - SBCC Theatre Group 10%

ONCE - Out of the Box Theatre Company 8%

MISS YOU LIKE HELL - out of the box 2%



Best Performer In A Musical

George Walker - BRIGHT STAR - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 25%

Milo Bustany - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - San Marcos High School 17%

Cosi Arthurs - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - San Marcos High School 14%

Blanca Araceli - AMERICAN MARIACHI - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 12%

Ryan Ewart - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - San Marcos High School 9%

Orlando Arriaga - AMERICAN MARIACHI - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 8%

Constance Jewel Lopez - CARMEN JONES - Ensemble Theatre Company 6%

Katie Worley-Beck - NUNSENSE - SLO REP 5%

Matthew Staley - ONCE - SLO REP 4%



Best Performer In A Play

Camille Tracy - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - San Marcos High School 20%

Emily Trask - EMMA - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 14%

Kirsten Hoj - SHE WOLF MARGARET OF ANJOU - Performing Arts Theater, UCSB 13%

Ahlora Smith - THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Performing Arts Theater, UCSB 11%

Andrew Philpot - BOOK OF WILL - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 10%

Nicholas Enea - THE DEATH OF KINGS - Hatlen Theater, UCSB 6%

Justin Davanzo - A COMEDY OF TENORS - SBCC Theatre Group 5%

Michael Seitz - THE GOVERNMENT INSPECTOR - Hatlen Theater, UCSB 4%

Suzy Newman - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - SLO REP 3%

ANDREW ELVIS MILLER - SEARED - Ensemble Theatre Company 3%

Rishan Dhamija - SELLING KABUL - Ensemble Theatre Company 3%

Billy Breed - STONES IN HIS POCKETS - SLO REP 2%

Jordan Stidham - EMMA - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 2%

Bree Murphy - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - SLO REP 2%

Jeff Salsbury - STONES IN HIS POCKETS - SLO REP 1%

Beejan Land - SELLING KABUL - Ensemble Theatre Company 0%



Best Play

BOOK OF WILL - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 23%

NIGHT NIGHT, ROGER ROGER - Studio Theater, UCSB 14%

EMMA - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 12%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Ensemble Theatre Company 11%

SHE WOLF MARGARET OF ANJOU - Performing Arts Theater, UCSB 10%

COMEDY OF TENORS - SBCC Theatre Group 8%

THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Performing Arts Theater, UCSB 8%

THE GOVERNMENT INSPECTOR - Hatlen Theater, UCSB 4%

SELLING KABUL - Ensemble Theatre Company 4%

STONES IN HIS POCKETS - SLO REP 4%

SEARED - Ensemble Theatre Company 2%

THE CHILDREN - Ensemble Theatre Company 0



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jonathan Mitchell - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - San Marcos High School 19%

Maggie Welch - NIGHT NIGHT, ROGER ROGER - Studio Theater, UCSB 18%

Jason Bolen - THE RIVER BRIDE - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 9%

Ann Sheffield - THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Performing Arts Theater, UCSB 9%

Jason Bolen - BRIGHT STAR - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 9%

JOSAFATH REYNOSO - AMERICAN MARIACHI - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 7%

Patricia Frank - COMEDY OF TENORS - Theatre Group at SBCC 7%

Jason Bolen - BOOK OF WILL - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 4%

Dave Linfield - ONCE - SLO REP 4%

Greg Mitchell - SHE WOLF MARGARET OF ANJOU - Performing Arts Theater, UCSB 3%

Stephanie Kerley Schwartz - THE GOVERNMENT INSPECTOR - Hatlen Theater, UCSB 3%

FRED KINNEY - SEARED - Ensemble Theatre Company 2%

Vickie Scott - BULLETPROOF UNICORN - Center Stage Theater 2%

Ann Sheffield - SELLING KABUL - Ensemble Theatre Company 2%

Jason Bolen - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - SLO REP 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ben Lechtman - EMMA - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 26%

Kadrik Blatt - NIGHT NIGHT, ROGER ROGER - Studio Theater, UCSB 20%

Tony Angelini - THE RIVER BRIDE - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 18%

Michael Keck - SHE WOLF MARGARET OF ANJOU - Performing Arts Theater, UCSB 13%

Danny Kelly - THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Performing Arts Theater, UCSB 11%

RANDALL ROBERT TICO - THE CHILDREN - Ensemble Theatre Company 7%

Daniel J Herrera - THE GOVERNMENT INSPECTOR - Hatlen Theater, UCSB 6%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Madeira Thomas - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - San Marcos High School 27%

Lottie Arnold - BRIGHT STAR - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 15%

Tyler Gilbert - GUYS AND DOLLS - SBCC Theatre Group 15%

Marta Rymer - AMERICAN MARIACHI - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 6%

Oscar Fabela - AMERICAN MARIACHI - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 6%

Zelda Carmen - CARMEN JONES - Ensemble Theatre Company 6%

Erik Stein - BRIGHT STAR - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 6%

Kitty Balay - BRIGHT STAR - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 5%

Cat Evans - BRIGHT STAR - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 5%

Jordan Stidham - BRIGHT STAR - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 5%

Darren Doran - ONCE - SLO REP 5%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Jonah Spitler - THE DEATH OF KINGS - Hatlen Theater, UCSB 17%

Felicia Hall - A COMEDY OF TENORS - SBCC Theatre Group 16%

Cat Evans - EMMA - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 13%

George Walker - BOOK OF WILL - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 11%

Kitty Balay - BOOK OF WILL - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 10%

Wilder Marsden (formerly Milo Marsden) - SHE WOLF MARGARET OF ANJOU - Performing Arts Theater, UCSB 10%

Angel Villalobos - THE GOVERNMENT INSPECTOR - Hatlen Theater, UCSB 7%

Michael Lao - THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Performing Arts Theater, UCSB 6%

Christine Mirzayan - SELLING KABUL - Ensemble Theatre Company 5%

Jordan Stidham - EMMA - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 4%

ANGELA SAUER - SEARED - Ensemble Theatre Company 3%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

BREAKING THROUGH - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 39%

ALICE IN WONDERLAND - San Marcos High School 33%

MUSIC MAN - Dos Pueblos Theatre Company 15%

INTO THE WOODS - Lights Up! 5%

DROWSY CHAPERONE - Lights Up! 4%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Lights Up! 4%