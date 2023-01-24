Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
World Premiere of A DISTINCT SOCIETY to be Presented at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley in April



Giovanna Sardelli will direct this drama celebrating the human spirit during crises that divide.

Jan. 24, 2023  

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will present the World Premiere of A Distinct Society, presented in association with Pioneer Theatre Company. In this moving play by Kareem Fahmy, a quiet library that straddles the United States and Canada becomes the battlefield for border control.

As an Iranian family separated by the Muslim travel ban seeks refuge within its doors, the library's occupants grapple with the power of the law versus the powers of the heart. An audience favorite from the 2021 TheatreWorks New Works Festival Online, TheatreWorks Artistic Associate and Director of New Works Giovanna Sardelli will direct this drama celebrating the human spirit during crises that divide.

Previews will take place Wednesday, April 5 - Friday, April 7, 2023. The production will open on Saturday, April 8, 2023, and run through Sunday, April 30, 2023.

SHOWS:

Previews: 8:00pm

Tuesdays: 7:30pm
Wednesdays: 2:00pm, 7:30pm

Thursdays & Fridays: 8:00pm

Saturdays: 2:00pm, 8:00pm
Sundays: 2:00pm, 7:00pm

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

ACCESS:

ASL Interpretation: 7:30pm Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Open Captioning: 2pm and 7pm on Sunday, April 23, 2023; 2pm Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Audio Description: 8pm Friday, April 28, 2023; 8pm Saturday, April 29, 2023; 2pm Sunday, April 30, 2023

Please register in advance, as service includes a pre-show talk thirty minutes before the performance.

Assisted Listening Devices available at every performance

EVENTS:

In Conversations (free of cost, open to community): After the 2pm matinees on Saturday, April 15, 2023 and Saturday, April 22, 2023

Student Matinee: 11am Thursday, April 27, 2023

WHERE:

Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts. 500 Castro Street, Mountain View

TICKETS:

Ticket prices start at $30; savings available for educators, seniors, and patrons 35 and under. Pricing subject to change.

INFO:

For information visit theatreworks.org or call (877)-662-8978




