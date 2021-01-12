Word for Word's New Audio Drama Podcast Series WORDS FOR WORDCAST Announces BOOKS & ROSES

San Francisco theater company Word for Word's new audio drama podcast series Word For Wordcast continues in February with Books & Roses by Helen Oyeyemi posting in three parts February 14, 21 & 28 2021. All audio dramas in the series include "deep dive interviews'' with creators/artists and are and will be available at http://www.zspace.org/pod and on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Books & Roses is both a fairy tale and a remarkable love story about Montserrat, a foundling left in a Catalonian chapel at the feet of Virgin de Montserrat. Her only possession is a key hanging on a golden chain around her neck, and a note. Cared for by the monks of the order, she grows up and finds work in a laundry, where she encounters Señora Lucy, a painter who also wears a key. Montserrat eventually discovers that she and Lucy are linked, when she finds the lock that fits her key. Her reaction is bittersweet: "She'd carried the key to this place for so long and now that she was there she didn't know where she was." From Oyeyemi's short story collection, What Is Not Yours is Not Yours (described as "flawless" by NPR)

Over the last twenty five years Word for Word has performed short stories of over 100 writers, ranging from Alice Munro to Amy Tan, Tobias Wolff, and James Baldwin. Word for Word believes in the power of the short story to provide solace, compassion, and insight into our daily lives. A program of Z Space, Word for Word brings works of literature to the stage and now in an audio drama podcast, all performed verbatim by the multiple characters of the story. Word for Word's mission is to tell great stories with active theatricality, staging performances of classic and contemporary fiction. Instead of adapting a script, they use every word of a text in a dynamic, evocative style that preserves the original beauty of the prose.

