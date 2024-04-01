Word For Word Brings OFF THE PAGE Series To Town Hall Theatre In April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Word for Word is a theater company that brings short stories to life, honoring the author's intent by using every word of a text. They will bring their Off the Page reading series to Town Hall Theatre Company, on April 23rd at 7:00pm.

This performance features "The Coast of Leitrim" by Kevin Barry, who epitomizes the earthy and sometimes jarringly poetic vocabulary for which Ireland is particularly well known. In this modern romance, a solitary Irish man who, finding himself smitten with a young Polish woman, falls down a Google-fueled rabbit hole, while falling deeper for her.

Word for Word's Off the Page staged reading series is the public's first look at pieces they are considering for upcoming productions. With a public staged reading of a short story, they invite audiences to see the steps of their process of bringing a work from the page to the stage in the Word for Word style. After the reading, the audience is encouraged to engage in a conversation, which gives valuable feedback as they decide on the next steps of a work's development.

Off the Page readings are free, although there is a suggested donation of $25 to help pay the artists and cover production costs.

ABOUT TOWN HALL THEATRE

Town Hall Theatre is a beloved cultural institution dedicated to showcasing exceptional live performances that inspire, entertain, and engage audiences. With a rich history spanning eight decades, we are committed to fostering artistic excellence and providing a welcoming space for community members to come together and experience the transformative power of theatre.