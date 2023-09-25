Woodside Musical Theatre to Present SEUSSICAL Next Month

Woodside Musical Theatre (“WMT”) will present SEUSSICAL with music, book, and story by Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty.

The show will run from October 13, 2023 through October 22, 2023: Performances are Friday 10/13, Saturday 10/14 and Thursday 10/19 at 7:00pm, and Sunday 10/15, Saturday 10/21 and Sunday 10/22 at 2:00pm. All performances will take place at the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Woodside High School, located at 199 Churchill Ave, Woodside, California. Tickets are $28-$57 each, with group discounts available. Tickets may be purchased online at the link below.

Seussical is a fantastical, magical, musical extravaganza! Tony winners, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (Lucky Stiff, My Favorite Year, Once on This Island, Ragtime), have lovingly brought to life all of our favorite Dr. Seuss characters, including Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz, lazy Mayzie and a little boy with a big imagination – Jojo. The colorful characters transport us from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus to the invisible world of the Whos.

The Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust that contains the Whos, including Jojo, a Who child sent off to military school for thinking too many "thinks." Horton faces a double challenge: not only must he protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, but he must guard an abandoned egg, left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird. Although Horton faces ridicule, danger, kidnapping and a trial, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community are challenged and emerge triumphant.

Seussical is fun for the whole family! Our talented cast of performers of all ages are excited to bring the characters from the familiar Dr. Seuss fables to the Woodside stage!

Woodside Musical Theatre's SEUSSICAL:

With SEUSSICAL, Bay Area director and actor Jeffrey Ramos, will direct his first WMT Broadway musical at the beautiful Woodside High School Performing Arts Center. Jeffrey is no stranger to the Woodside stage having played Daryl in last year's production of BRIGHT STAR and Harry Houdini in the 2016 production of RAGTIME. Jeffrey has directed shows for Landmark Musical Theatre, Bindlestiff Theater, Pacifica Spindrift Players, and Tri-Valley Repertory. Jeffrey's production of RENT with Landmark Theatre won a 2023 Bay Area Theater Critics Circle Award. When asked about the SEUSSICAL experience, he replied, “The key to our production is the collaboration of artists working together to bring the themes of family, friendships, and creativity of this story alive. From our imaginative set design, fun and wacky costumes, enticing choreography, and a strong 29-person cast accompanied by a 15-piece orchestra - we aim to share the magic of Dr Seuss' characters with our audiences and hope to inspire everyone that if we all work together for a common goal, anything is possible!”

Ramos is supported in bringing this vision to the stage with Vocal and Musical Direction by Justin Pyne, Choreography by Richard Nguyen, Scenic and Lighting Design by Don Coluzzi, and Costume Design by Greet Jaespert. Starring in the leading roles are Olivia Haas as “The Cat in the Hat”, Jay Steele as “Horton, the Elephant”, Leslie Chocano as “Gertrude”, Sarah Szeibel as “Mayzie Le Bird, and the role of “Jojo” is double-cast with young actors, Nadia Moehler and Tyler Kawata. Rounding out the leading characters are Angela Harrington as “The Sour Kangaroo”, Mark Bowles as “General Genghis Kahn Schmitz”, Robert Fraser as “The Mayor of Who”, and Joan Pugh Newman as “The Mayor's Wife”. A very talented group of local and regional actors complete the cast and ensemble.

Woodside Musical Theatre is a nonprofit community theater organization with the goal of promoting the theatrical arts for the mid-peninsula of the San Francisco Bay Area and the surrounding area. WMT has been entertaining audiences since 1957 and currently offers one major Broadway musical each year.

For more information, visit: http://woodsidetheatre.com/