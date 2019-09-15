Woodside Community Theatre Presents MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT

Woodside Community Theatre ("WCT") is proud to present Monty Python's Spamalot, book and lyrics by Eric Idle and music by John Du Prez.

The show will run from October 25, 2019 through November 3, 2019: Friday, 10/25, and Saturdays, 10/26 and 11/2, at 7:30pm; Saturday, 11/2, and Sundays, 10/27 and 11/3, at 2pm. All performances will take place at the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Woodside High School, located at 199 Churchill Ave, Woodside, California. Tickets are $20-$42 each and may be purchased online at https://woodsidetheatre.com/spamalot-tickets. Group discounts also available.

Lovingly ripped off from the classic film comedy Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Monty Python's Spamalot retells the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table, while featuring a bevy of beautiful show girls, not to mention cows, killer rabbits, and French people. The 2005 Broadway production won three Tony® Awards, including Best Musical, and was followed by two successful West End runs. The outrageous, uproarious, and gloriously entertaining story of King Arthur and the Lady of the Lake will delight audiences as they search for the Holy Grail and "always look on the bright side of life."

Woodside Community Theatre's Myton Python's Spamalot:

Well known and long-time Bay Area and Broadway actor, dancer, director and choreographer Bill Starr will return direct his third show with WCT.

Starr has been fortunate to work with such icons as Jackie Gleason, Carol Burnett, Jack Cassidy, Dick Shawn, Beatrice Lilly, Phil Silvers and Donald O'Conner and has been around comedy for his whole career. Approaching Spamalot he explains, "In doing this production I will be able to use all of my experiences when it comes to comedy, of which this show is packed full. It is not just one type of comedy, but also includes slapstick, vaudeville, and physical comedy. All I can say is that you will need a seat belt to help you not fall out of your seat from laughter. Come and enjoy two hours of pure entertainment and fun!"

Starr will be supported in bringing his "laugh a minute" vision to the stage with Choreography by Carrie Perna, and Musical/Vocal Direction by Brett Strader. Other members of the creative team include Scenic Design by Akio Patrick, Lighting Design by Don Coluzzi, and Costumes by Karen Patrick.

Starring in the leading roles are Russ Bohard as King Arthur, Annmarie Martin as The Lady of the Lake, Joseph Murphy as Sir Lancelot, and James Jones as Sir Robin. Supporting roles include Joey Montes as Patsy, Michael Sacco as Prince Herbert, and Brandon Savage as Sir Dennis Galahad. A very talented group of local and regional actors complete the cast and ensemble, playing a wide variety of hilarious supporting and featured characters.

Woodside Community Theatre is a nonprofit community theater organization with the goal of promoting the theatrical arts for the mid-peninsula of the San Francisco Bay Area and the surrounding area. WCT has been entertaining audiences for over 50 years and currently offers one major Broadway musical each year.

http://woodsidetheatre.com/





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You