West Coast Premiere Of Isaac Mizrahi MOVIE STARS & SUPERMODELS Announced In Palo Alto

Fresh off of a three-week residency at Café Carlyle in New York City, fashion designer and "Project Runway: All Stars" judge Isaac Mizrahi will appear in Palo Alto at the Oshman Family JCC.

The West Coast premiere of his newest cabaret show, Movie Stars and Supermodels, will feature the media icon dishing on model fittings, intimate dinners, and exclusive parties with Hollywood's elite, all while sharing his hilarious musings on everything of the moment-from politics to his latest Instagram obsessions.

Accompanied by a band of talented jazz musicians led by acclaimed pianist Ben Waltzer, Mizrahi will also perform a range of tunes by the likes of John Denver, Bill Withers, Cy Coleman, and Stephen Sondheim.

Following his venture into singing, the designer-turned-cabaret artist has been called "a founding father of a genre that fuses performance art, music and stand-up comedy" by The New York Times.

For tickets ($120 Front row seating and wine reception with the performers, $90 General Public, $85 Members and J-Pass Holders) and more information, visit http://www.paloaltojcc.org/mizrahi or call (650) 223-8718.





