Virtuoso Pianist Hershey Felder Livestreams Hit Show A PARIS LOVE STORY

Hershey Felder will transport audiences to the City of Light with a livestreamed performance of his hit show.

Virtuoso performer/playwright Hershey Felder will transport audiences to the City of Light with a livestreamed performance of his hit show Hershey Felder as Claude Debussy in A PARIS LOVE STORY.

Actor/writer/pianist Felder presents an intimate portrayal of the life and incandescent music of visionary Impressionist composer Claude Debussy ("Clair de lune," Prélude à l'après-midi d'un faune, and many more), offering real life stories and insight on how Debussy's music shaped a whole new world of color in sound. Originally created for the stage and seen in sold-out productions across the US, Felder now reshapes the work with new material for the screen, presented in a rich, filmic setting that offers audiences a front row seat for this intimate look at the music and life of a great genius.

This musical masterpiece will be directed by Florentine cinema artist Stefano Decarli based on the original stage play directed by Trevor Hay, and presented by Hershey Felder Presents - Live from Florence. Hershey Felder as Claude Debussy in A PARIS LOVE STORY will be performed live and streamed Sunday, November 22, 2020 (5pm PST/8pm EST), with additional viewing access for ticket buyers through November 29, 2020. More information and tickets ($55/household, $99 for a Holiday Pass that includes both this show and Felder's upcoming merry musical treat Hershey Felder TCHAIKOVSKY) are available at HersheyFelderLive.com.

Hershey Felder as Claude Debussy in A PARIS LOVE STORY has dazzled audiences in sold-out runs in the Bay Area and around the world. When this work made its World Premiere at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley in March 2019, it established a new all-time box office record for the 50-year-old theatre company. The Palo Alto Weekly praised the work as "spellbinding," while the San Francisco Examiner called it "Felder's most personal solo work...he deftly weaves his own memories into his portrayal of the passionate composer."

Following up Felder's triumphant Live from Florence productions of Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin; Hershey Felder, Beethoven; and Hershey Felder as George Gershwin Alone which have delighted audiences and raised much needed funds for theatres and theatre artists in the United States and abroad, the accomplished performer takes audiences on a very personal journey through the City of Light in Hershey Felder as Claude Debussy in A PARIS LOVE STORY. This tour-de-force solo performance deftly captures the life and music of composer Claude Debussy, a visionary who created music of ravishing beauty, color, and compassion, from the sweeping La Mer to the evocative Prélude à l'après-midi d'un faune, and the mystical "Clair de lune," ultimately shaping a "musical impressionism" that created the beginnings of what is known today as richly evocative "Movie Music."

The cinematic production is directed by Stefano Decarli and Felder, based on the stage play directed by Trevor Hay. Production design is by Hershey Felder. Film production and live editing is by the DeCarli Live film company. Live broadcast and sound design production are by Erik Carstensen. Historical and biographical research by Meghan Maiya. Costumes and hair by Isabelle Gerbe. Scenic Construction by Pierre Gerbe.

An actor, pianist, writer, director, composer, conductor, and producer, Hershey Felder has created lauded shows about composers Claude Debussy, George Gershwin, Fryderyk Chopin, Ludwig van Beethoven, Franz Liszt, Leonard Bernstein, Irving Berlin, and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. Felder's solo shows have broken records at theatres across America including TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, Geffen Playhouse, Pasadena Playhouse, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, Hartford Stage, San Diego Repertory Theatre, La Jolla Playhouse, Old Globe Theatre, American Repertory Theater, and Cleveland Playhouse, and have received long runs at Chicago's Royal George Theatre and engagements at New York's Town Hall, 59E59, and the Streicker Center. Throughout the past 20 years, Felder has given more than 5,000 live performances. Described by American Theatre Magazine as "a seductive portraitist, compelling storyteller, and superb concert pianist," Felder's work was named one of TIME Magazine's 2016 Top Plays and Musicals. Felder has become an enormous Bay Area favorite; audiences have packed TheatreWorks' regional premieres of Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin; Hershey Felder, Beethoven; Our Great Tchaikovsky, and the World Premiere of this work. He has also created and/or produced plays for other artists including the award winning The Pianist of Willesden Lane for Mona Golabek, Flying Solo for Nathan Gunn, Louis and Keeley Live at the Sahara for Vanessa Stewart and Taylor Hackford among others.

Shows View More San Francisco Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You