Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Video Roundup: Members of the San Francisco Community Sing 'I Left My Heart in San Francisco'

Article Pixel Apr. 26, 2020  

Members of the San Francisco community all joined forces to sing 'I Left My Heart in San Francisco' yesterday, April 25. People were encouraged to record themselves singing the song and post them on social media.

Tony Bennett even took part in spreading the word about the sing-along.

Check out a sampling of some of the videos below!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Randy Rainbow Releases 'A Spoonful of Clorox' MARY POPPINS Parody
  • VIDEO: SIX Cast Members Worldwide Perform 'Ex-Wives' From Home
  • VIDEO: Nathan Lane Gives Stephen Colbert A Tour of His Showbiz Memorabilia
  • VIDEO: Andrea McArdle, Kerry Butler, Christopher Jackson & More Unite to Sing 'Tomorrow'
  • VIDEO: Watch MRS. DOUBTFIRE's Jake Flynn Ryan Give a Quarantine Update to a HAIRSPRAY Classic!
  • VIDEO: Claire Danes and Mandy Patinkin Talks HOMELAND Series Finale on THE LATE SHOW