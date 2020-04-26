Video Roundup: Members of the San Francisco Community Sing 'I Left My Heart in San Francisco'

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Members of the San Francisco community all joined forces to sing 'I Left My Heart in San Francisco' yesterday, April 25. People were encouraged to record themselves singing the song and post them on social media.

Tony Bennett even took part in spreading the word about the sing-along.

I am so proud to see San Francisco come together and make a difference during this uncertain time. Today at 12pm PDT, we'll sing I Left My Heart in San Francisco together from home. I encourage you to join, record your performance, and share online! #SingOutSF pic.twitter.com/sv4nshOiS7 - Tony Bennett (@itstonybennett) April 25, 2020

Check out a sampling of some of the videos below!

Mark Robinson sports a mask as he sings "I Left My Heart in San Francisco" at noon near the Tony Bennett heart sculpture in Union Square. The singer led a city-wide #SingOutSF of his famed song to honor healthcare workers and other frontline workers. https://t.co/kT3InvhgM7 pic.twitter.com/k4z4vydEss - San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) April 25, 2020

? I Left my Heart in San Francisco ? a??i???? #SingOutSF pic.twitter.com/wNNfF2bKMR - Inside San Francisco (@mydayinSF) April 25, 2020

My Dad (on trumpet) and my Uncle (on sax) gracing South San Francisco with "I Left My Heart in San Francisco". Although I was not present for this performance, my sister-in-law thankfully captured a bit of the moment safely from the car #SingOutSF #StayHome #SocialDistance ?? pic.twitter.com/YBZkjBahsI - Leanne (@Landers0203) April 25, 2020

Volume up! Grace Cathedral with their version of #SingOutSF pic.twitter.com/s6VWCCIjDz - Inside San Francisco (@mydayinSF) April 25, 2020

#SingOutSF I'm singing for the wonderful workers out there! Be safe! pic.twitter.com/UHvZQUVjbh - Christine Raher (@peeweeraher) April 25, 2020

Former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown belts out I Left My Heart in San Francisco at noon today. Da Mayor sang Tony Bennett's classic sing as part of #SingOutSF ! pic.twitter.com/LIWbuFmH9z - John Zuchelli (@tvzuke) April 25, 2020

We are happy to have joined our neighbors today during the #SingOutSF event with a??@itstonybennetta?? - #SF We love you all! pic.twitter.com/yiQWh5YLyC - SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) April 25, 2020

