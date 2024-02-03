Video: Roman Banks Talks MJ at the Orpheum on KPIX CBS News Bay Area

MJ star Roman Banks stopped by KPIXtv to talk about playing the icon Michael Jackson on tour. Watch the video below!

MJ is playing the Orpheum Theatre in San Francisco from January 30–February 25, 2024.

He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson’s unique and unparalleled artistry comes to San Francisco as MJ, the multi Tony Award®-winning new musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour, begins a tour of its own.

Created by Tony Award®-winning Director/ Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and Signature Sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status. MJ is startin’ somethin’ as it makes its San Francisco premiere at the Orpheum Theatre in January.



