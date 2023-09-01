Video: Inside Rehearsal For Ray Of Light Theatre's CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE 90S MUSICAL

CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE '90S MUSICAL comes to San Francisco September 8-October 1.

By: Sep. 01, 2023

See exclusive video of Sitzprobe rehearsal at Ray of Light Theatre's Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical. CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE '90S MUSICAL comes to San Francisco September 8-October 1.

CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE '90S MUSICAL comes to San Francisco September 8-October 1. Experience the teen movie that rocked our worlds with all the iconic lines and scenes and the music that defined an era. Tickets to the time machine are available at




San Francisco Opera Presents the Bay Area Premiere of THE (R)EVOLUTION OF STEVE JOBS Photo
San Francisco Opera Presents the Bay Area Premiere of THE (R)EVOLUTION OF STEVE JOBS

San Francisco Opera’s 101st season continues with the highly anticipated Bay Area premiere of The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs opening on Friday, September 22.

San Francisco Opera Inaugurates Its Second Century with Opera Ball and Opening Night Conce Photo
San Francisco Opera Inaugurates Its Second Century with 'Opera Ball' and 'Opening Night Concert'

 To inaugurate San Francisco Opera’s second century, the Company and San Francisco Opera Guild jointly present Opera Ball on Friday, September 8, 2023. This festive evening, titled The Elixir of Opera, includes a reception, dinner and after-party in San Francisco’s City Hall along with a celebratory Opening Night Concert in the War Memorial Opera House.

OVERLOOKED LATINAS Comes to Theatre Rhinoceros This Month Photo
OVERLOOKED LATINAS Comes to Theatre Rhinoceros This Month

Just in time to celebrate Latinx Heritage Month, Theatre Rhinoceros has announced the return of performer Tina D’Elia and her skillfully crafted cast of Latinx characters in Overlooked Latinas, the first show of their 2023-24 Season.

Church of Clown Holds Inaugural FLOP Festival Photo
Church of Clown Holds Inaugural FLOP Festival

Church of Clown has announced the inaugural FLOP Festival, created by Dan Griffiths, from September 15th to November 5. This (mostly) family-friendly festival features eight original productions from a cast of Bay Area performers.

#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# UNDETECTABLE COUNTERFEIT CURRENCY FOR SALE at https://fakebanknotes.org
