Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Get a First Listen to Karen Murphy Singing 'The Mind Goes' From JUSTICE: A NEW MUSICAL

Justice explores the first women on the U.S. Supreme Court-Sandra Day O'Connor, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Sonia Sotomayor.

Mar. 08, 2023  

Justice: A New Musical-the groundbreaking musical helmed by MTC's recent Mellon National Playwright in Residence Lauren M. Gunderson and award­-winning composer/lyricist duo, Bree Lowdermilk and Kait Kerrigan- isperforming at Marin Theatre Company now through March 12, 2023.

Get a First Listen to Karen Murphy (Sandra Day O'Connor) singing !The Mind Goes" below!

In an intimate, epic new musical built with sweeping songs, urgent conversations about equality, and truly human heroines, Justice explores the first women on the U.S. Supreme Court-Sandra Day O'Connor, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Sonia Sotomayor-at the height of their power. Following the fraught confirmation process of Justice Sotomayor, we uncover the true sisterhood of these three iconic Americans as they inspire, challenge, and usher in the next generation of changemakers and trailblazers in American jurisprudence, while fighting private battles of their own. They confront and comfort each other about equal justice under the law, legal strategy, civic responsibility, as well as husbands, motherhood, kids, dreams, and sorrows, all while setting a new course for our country and the world.






Cast Announced for MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG at 42nd Street Moon Photo
Cast Announced for MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG at 42nd Street Moon
San Francisco’s 42nd Street Moon has announced the full cast and creative team for MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, which features a book by George Furth and music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim.
Oakland Theater Project Presents the Bay Area Premiere of IS GOD IS Photo
Oakland Theater Project Presents the Bay Area Premiere of IS GOD IS
A smash hit Off-Broadway in 2018 and a runaway success in London's West End, Aleshea Harris' multi-award-winning play, Is God Is, is finally making its Bay Area debut in an all-new production at Oakland Theater Project.
Opera Parallele Announces Cast Changes in THE SHINING Photo
Opera Parallele Announces Cast Changes in THE SHINING
Opera Parallèle announced baritone singer Robert Wesley Mason will now sing the role of Jack Torrance and bass-baritone Kevin Deas will sing the role of Dick Hallorann in the company's upcoming West Coast premiere of The Shining, the critically acclaimed opera by Grammy Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning team of composer Paul Moravec and librettist Mark Campbell. Opera Parallèle welcomes both acclaimed singers in their company debut.
San Francisco Operas BOHEME OUT OF THE BOX Opens This Week Photo
San Francisco Opera's BOHEME OUT OF THE BOX Opens This Week
San Francisco Opera is taking opera out of the Opera House and to outdoor locations throughout the Bay Area each weekend from Friday, March 10 to Sunday, April 2.

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV


Video: Donna Murphy Sings 'I Don't Want To Know' From DEAR WORLDVideo: Donna Murphy Sings 'I Don't Want To Know' From DEAR WORLD
March 8, 2023

Watch a sneak peek of Donna Murphy as Countess Aurelia in Dear World singing 'I Don’t Want To Know' accompanied by Encores! Music Director, Mary-Mitchell Campbell.
Video: First Look at Jackie Burns, Ashley Pérez Flanagan & More in COWBOY BOB at Alley TheatreVideo: First Look at Jackie Burns, Ashley Pérez Flanagan & More in COWBOY BOB at Alley Theatre
March 8, 2023

Get a first look at footage of Jackie Burns, Ashley Pérez Flanagan and more in Cowboy Bob at Alley Theatre!
TITANIQUE Extends Off-Broadway; Plus Watch New 'My Heart Will Go On' Music VideoTITANIQUE Extends Off-Broadway; Plus Watch New 'My Heart Will Go On' Music Video
March 8, 2023

Titanique will further extend its limited Off-Broadway engagement at the Daryl Roth Theatre through September 10, 2023. Check out a music video for 'My Heart Will Go On' featuring the current cast!
Video: Get a First Look at LIFE OF PI on BroadwayVideo: Get a First Look at LIFE OF PI on Broadway
March 7, 2023

Get a first look at footage of Life of Pi on Broadway! See who is starring in the production, and how to purchase tickets.
Video: Jason Robert Brown & Alfred Uhry Discuss the Process of Bringing PARADE to the StageVideo: Jason Robert Brown & Alfred Uhry Discuss the Process of Bringing PARADE to the Stage
March 6, 2023

Watch BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge discuss Parade's journey to the stage with Alfred Uhry and Jason Robert Brown.
share