Val Chmerkovskiy From DANCING WITH THE STARS To Return To SAVOR AFTER HOURS in August 2024

SAVOR After Hours, starring dance sensation and two-time winner of Dancing with the Stars Val Chmerkovskiy, will return to Napa beginning August 1, 2024 after electrifying audiences last summer at JaM Cellars Ballroom. From producers MagicSpace Entertainment and Mark Swanhart comes Napa Valley's one-of-a-kind theatrical cabaret show. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 1 and are available at Click Here.

"We are ecstatic to bring this show back to Napa for a triumphant return to where it all started," says Director and Creator Mark "Swany" Swanhart. "Val is an incredible artist and partner to work with and we look forward to audiences experiencing this truly unique show."

SAVOR After Hours is an intimate experience of the senses filled with dance, passion, and the art of savoring every single moment. Hailed by Broadway World as "Sensory Perfection", SAVOR After Hours is the perfect blend of flawless choreography and high-energy entertainment that will leave you awestruck.

Val Chmerkovskiy is a Ukrainian-born professional dancer, author and television personality is a 14-time U.S. National Champion and two-time World Dance Champion who rose to stardom as a beloved, fan-favorite professional on "Dancing with the Stars."

SAVOR After Hours was created and directed by Mark "Swany" Swanhart who has an extensive entertainment career as an accomplished choreographer, writer, director and producer for stage, film and television. His endeavors include Celine Dion, Dancing with the Stars Live Tour, and Baz Luhrmann's production of Puccini's La Boheme.

For SAVOR After Hours tickets, showtimes and more information, visit http://savorafterhours.com/.

About MagicSpace Entertainment

MagicSpace Entertainment, a LiveCo Company, is a boutique producing and presenting firm focused on first-class properties and productions. Based in Park City, UT, the company has produced and presented national tours, Broadway shows, concerts, museum exhibits and sporting events worldwide for over 40 years with a powerhouse producing team focused on providing creative, marketing, and general management expertise. www.magicspace.net