VIDEO: Watch Yaegel T. Welch & Melanie Moore Talk TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD on CBS News Bay Area

Actors Yaegel T. Welch (Tom Robinson) and Melanie Moore (Scout Finch) joined CBS News Bay Area to discuss their show TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, now running at San Francisco's Golden Gate Theatre.

Watch the interview below!

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD returns to San Francisco's Golden Gate Theatre from December 13–17, 2023. Emmy Award®-winning actor Richard Thomas stars as Atticus Finch in the First National Tour of the history-making production of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, Academy Award® winner Aaron Sorkin’s new play, directed by Tony Award® winner Bartlett Sher and based on Harper Lee’s classic novel.

For more information about Broadway SF shows, visit the link below.



