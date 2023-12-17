VIDEO: Watch Yaegel T. Welch & Melanie Moore Talk TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD on CBS News Bay Area

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD returns to San Francisco's Golden Gate Theatre through December 17, 2023.
Actors Yaegel T. Welch (Tom Robinson) and Melanie Moore (Scout Finch) joined CBS News Bay Area to discuss their show TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, now running at San Francisco's Golden Gate Theatre.
Watch the interview below!
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD returns to San Francisco's Golden Gate Theatre from December 13–17, 2023. Emmy Award®-winning actor Richard Thomas stars as Atticus Finch in the First National Tour of the history-making production of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, Academy Award® winner Aaron Sorkin’s new play, directed by Tony Award® winner Bartlett Sher and based on Harper Lee’s classic novel.
