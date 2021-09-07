VIDEO: Surprise Marriage Proposal Follows Performance of San Francisco Opera's TOSCA

The curtain call of a recent performance of Tosca at San Francisco Opera ended a little differently than usual! Following the performance, the audience got to watch a real life love story unfold when Soloman Howard (Angelotti) proposed to Ailyn Pérez (Tosca).

"In front of God, in front of my sisters and cousins, and most importantly in front of your Mom and Dad," Howard said, "I ask you: will you marry me?"

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the pair have been dating since 2019, and both have histories with the company. Pérez began her career with the S.F. Opera as a 2005 participant in the Merola Opera Program, and went on to appear in "La Traviata" in 2014. Howard made his company debut in 2017 in Puccini's "Turandot."

Watch the video below!