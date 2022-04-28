VIDEO: See Highlights from FUN HOME at 42nd Street Moon

San Francisco's 42nd Street Moon presents the first San Francisco-produced version of the five-time Tony Award winning musical FUN HOME.

FUN HOME is based on Alison Bechdel's best-selling graphic memoir, and features a book and lyrics by Lisa Kron and music by Jeanine Tesori. 42nd Street Moon's production of FUN HOME will be directed by Tracy Ward and choreographed by Natalie Greene, with music direction by Dave Dobrusky.

FUN HOME will perform at the Gateway Theatre through May 8, 2022. Tickets range from $35 - $76 and are available now at 42ndstmoon.org/fun-home.

A groundbreaking musical based on Alison Bechdel's best-selling graphic novel, FUN HOME explores Alison's life at three different ages, delving into her journey of discovering her sexuality, as well as her relationship with a hot-tempered father, with hidden secrets and desires all his own. 42nd Street Moon presents the Bay Area regional premiere of this five-time Tony Award winning triumph, a refreshingly honest, wholly original story about seeing your parents through grown-up eyes.

The cast of FUN HOME includes Rinabeth Apostol* as "Alison", Teresa Attridge* as "Med Alison", Jennifer Boesing* as "Helen", Rudy Guerrero* as "Man", Sophia Awali* as "Joan", Royal Mickens as "Christian", Keenan Moran as "John", Jaron Vesely* as "Bruce", McKenna Rose as "Small Alison".

In addition to Ward, Greene and Dobrusky, the creative and production team for FUN HOME includes Nick Ishimaru (Assistant Director), Phred Swain-Sugarman* (Stage Manager), Genevieve Pabon (Assistant Stage Manager), Brooke Jennings (Costume Designer), Mark Mendelson (Set Designer) and Michael Palumbo (Lighting Designer).