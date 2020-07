In December, the East Bay's Orinda Theater will celebrate its 79th birthday. The theater's owners are looking to the community for help by launching a crowdfunding campaign.

The campaign was launched to help cover costs lost due to the health crisis.

Fox KTVU talked with owner and operator Derek Zemrak about what's in store for the theater.

Check out the full report below!

