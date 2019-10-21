VIDEO: In Rehearsal with Woodside Community Theatre's SPAMALOT

Woodside Community Theatre ("WCT") presents Monty Python's Spamalot, book and lyrics by Eric Idle and music by John Du Prez.

The show will run from October 25, 2019 through November 3, 2019: Friday, 10/25, and Saturdays, 10/26 and 11/2, at 7:30pm; Saturday, 11/2, and Sundays, 10/27 and 11/3, at 2pm. All performances will take place at the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Woodside High School, located at 199 Churchill Ave, Woodside, California. Tickets are $20-$42 each and may be purchased online at https://woodsidetheatre.com/spamalot-tickets. Group discounts also available.

Lovingly ripped off from the classic film comedy Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Monty Python's Spamalot retells the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table, while featuring a bevy of beautiful show girls, not to mention cows, killer rabbits, and French people. The 2005 Broadway production won three Tony® Awards, including Best Musical, and was followed by two successful West End runs. The outrageous, uproarious, and gloriously entertaining story of King Arthur and the Lady of the Lake will delight audiences as they search for the Holy Grail and "always look on the bright side of life."





