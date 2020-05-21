VALLEY OF THE MOON MUSIC FESTIVAL Goes Virtual With Livestreamed Concerts

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Valley of the Moon Music Festival has announced it will move entirely online this year. The historically informed chamber music organization, now in its sixth year, has decided to livestream or broadcast all of its programming due to health and safety concerns in the wake of COVID-19. Their original program, The Obsession: Beethoven's Influence, will be presented next summer. In its place will be a concert series featuring local VMMF musicians including Founding Directors Tanya Tomkins (cello) and Eric Zivian (fortepiano), alongside Francisco Fullana (violin), Liana Bérubé (viola), Audrey Vardanega (fortepiano) and Maya Kherani (soprano).

Among its ambitions this year, the 250th anniversary of Beethoven's birth, VMMF will offer audiences the complete cycle of Beethoven's 32 sonatas for piano performed by Zivian. "Were it not for the shelter-in-place order, this is a project I would never have had time to take on," said Zivian. "As a feat of endurance, it's a challenge not unlike hiking the full length of the Pacific Crest Trail. It's also a wonderful opportunity to explore the full range of Beethoven's style, and the emotion, humor and spirituality of these treasures."

Over the course of the cycle, Zivian will use two different Viennese fortepianos corresponding with the changing sound world during Beethoven's lifetime, from a smaller, more percussive Poletti (copy of Dulcken, 1795) for the earlier sonatas, to an original 1841 Rausch for the later sonatas.

The 32 sonatas will be presented throughout the 2020 calendar year. Every Saturday a new installment will be broadcast on KSVY 91.3 FM radio and Sonoma Valley Television, SVTV 27. For one week following the televised broadcasts the performances will also be available for streaming on demand free of charge at valleyofthemoonmusicfestival.org.

VMMF musicians and scholars in the Festival's Blattner Lecture Series will introduce each sonata and provide commentary. Speakers include Nicholas Mathew, author of Political Beethoven and associate professor in the Department of Music at UC Berkeley, Nicholas McGegan, former artistic director at Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra, and Kate van Orden, Harvard University's Dwight P. Robinson, Jr. Professor of Music.

A portion of the donations VMMF receives for this project will be directed to Valley Vibes Youth Orchestra based in Sonoma. To make a donation and become a member of VMMF's "Virtual Beethoven Society," visit valleyofthemoonmusicfestival.org/beethoven-sonatas. Perks of becoming a sponsor include early access to each new installment and the chance to witness Zivian live in action.

In addition to the complete cycle of Beethoven's piano sonatas, from July 18 - August 2, VMMF will explore Beethoven's smaller chamber works, including his violin sonatas with Avery Fisher Grant recipient and rising star Francisco Fullana. Making her VMMF debut is Audrey Vardanega, a protégé of Richard Goode with a special interest in historical pianos. The Festival is also proud to welcome soprano Maya Kherani, familiar to Bay Area audiences for her acclaimed roles with Opera Parallèle, Opera San Jose and West Edge Opera. Finally, violist Liana Bérubé returns for a fifth season with VMMF.

The Festival will livestream a new concert at 4 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday from July 18 - August 2. All programs are entirely free to the public. VMMF is committed to supporting its musicians, and a suggested donation of $10 will go directly to supporting its artists and staff.

The complete program follows below. For more information visit valleyofthemoonmusicfestival.org.

DETAILS

WHAT:

Valley of the Moon Music Festival presents The Virtual Beethoven Festival.

MUSICIANS:

Violin

Francisco Fullana

Viola

Liana Bérubé

Cello

Tanya Tomkins

Fortepiano

Audrey Vardanega

Eric Zivian

Soprano

Maya Kherani

WHEN:

June 13 - December 31

Radio and television broadcasts each Saturday, streaming on demand the following week, Sunday to Sunday

June 18 - August 2

Livestreaming Saturdays and Sundays at 4 p.m.

Saturday, June 13, 2020

Broadcast on KSVY 91.3 FM, Saturday, June 13 at 11 a.m.

Broadcast on SVTV 27, Saturday, June 13 at 6 p.m.

Streaming on demand at valleyofthemoonmusicfestival.org June 14 - 21

Beethoven, Piano Sonata No. 8 in C minor, Op. 13 (Pathétique)

Eric Zivian, fortepiano

* * *

Saturday, June 20, 2020

Broadcast on KSVY 91.3 FM, Saturday, June 20 at 11 a.m.

Broadcast on SVTV 27, Saturday, June 20 at 6 p.m.

Streaming on demand at valleyofthemoonmusicfestival.org June 21 - 28

Beethoven, Piano Sonata No. 30 in E major, Op. 109

Eric Zivian, fortepiano

* * *

Saturday, June 27, 2020

Broadcast on KSVY 91.3 FM, Saturday, June 27 at 11 a.m.

Broadcast on SVTV 27, Saturday, June 27 at 6 p.m.

Streaming on demand at valleyofthemoonmusicfestival.org June 28 - July 5

Beethoven, Piano Sonata No. 1 in F minor, Op. 2

Eric Zivian, fortepiano

* * *

Saturday, July 4, 2020

Broadcast on KSVY 91.3 FM, Saturday, July 4 at 11 a.m.

Broadcast on SVTV 27, Saturday, July 4 at 6 p.m.

Streaming on demand at valleyofthemoonmusicfestival.org July 5 - 12

Beethoven, Piano Sonata No. 15 in D major, Op. 28

Eric Zivian, fortepiano

* * *

Saturday, July 11, 2020

Broadcast on KSVY 91.3 FM, Saturday, July 11 at 11 a.m.

Broadcast on SVTV 27, Saturday, July 11 at 6 p.m.

Streaming on demand at valleyofthemoonmusicfestival.org July 12 - 19

Beethoven, Piano Sonata No. 9 in E major, Op. 14, No. 1

Beethoven, Cello Sonata No. 3 in A major, Op. 69

Tanya Tomkins, cello

Eric Zivian, fortepiano

* * *

Saturday, July 18, 2020

Broadcast on KSVY 91.3 FM, Saturday June 27 at 11 a.m.

Broadcast on SVTV 27, Saturday June 27 at 6 p.m.

Streaming on demand at valleyofthemoonmusicfestival.org July 19 - 26

Beethoven, Piano Sonata No. 21 in C major, Op. 53 (Waldstein)

Eric Zivian, fortepiano

* * *

Saturday, July 18, 2020

Livestreaming at valleyofthemoonmusicfestival.org at 4 p.m.

Beethoven, Piano Sonata No. 14 in C-sharp minor, Op. 27, No. 2 (Moonlight)

Beethoven, Variations for cello and piano on "Bei Männern, welche Liebe fühlen" from Mozart's The Magic Flute

Beethoven, Violin Sonata No. 8 in G major, Op. 30, No. 3

Francisco Fullana, violin

Tanya Tomkins, cello

Audrey Vardanega, fortepiano

Eric Zivian, fortepiano

* * *

Sunday, July 19, 2020

Livestreaming at valleyofthemoonmusicfestival.org at 4 p.m.

Songs by Handel, Mozart and Rossini

Beethoven, Serenade in D major, Op. 8

Maya Kherani, soprano

Francisco Fullana, violin

Liana Bérubé, viola

Tanya Tomkins, cello

* * *

Saturday, July 25, 2020

Livestreaming at valleyofthemoonmusicfestival.org at 4 p.m.

J. S. Bach, Prelude from Suite No. 1 in G major for solo cello, BWV 1007

J. S. Bach, Chaconne from Partita in D minor for solo violin, BWV 1004

Beethoven, String Trio No. 5 in C minor, Op. 9, No. 3

Francisco Fullana, violin

Liana Bérubé, viola

Tanya Tomkins, cello

* * *

Sunday, July 26, 2020

Livestreaming at valleyofthemoonmusicfestival.org at 4 p.m.

Beethoven, Violin Sonata, Op. 12, No. 2

Beethoven, Symphony No. 2 in D Major, Op. 36, arranged for Piano Trio by the composer

Francisco Fullana, violin

Tanya Tomkins, cello

Audrey Vardanega, fortepiano

Eric Zivian, fortepiano

* * *

Saturday, August 1, 2020

Livestreaming at valleyofthemoonmusicfestival.org at 4 p.m.

Beethoven, Piano Sonata No. 24 in F-sharp major, Op. 78 (à Thérèse)

Beethoven, Cello Sonata No. 2 in G minor, Op. 5, No. 2

Tanya Tomkins, cello

Audrey Vardanega, fortepiano

Eric Zivian, fortepiano

* * *

Sunday, August 2, 2020

Livestreaming at valleyofthemoonmusicfestival.org at 4 p.m.

Beethoven, Violin Sonata No. 4 in A minor, Op. 23

Beethoven, Piano Trio in D major, Op. 70, No. 1 (Ghost)

Francisco Fullana, violin

Tanya Tomkins, cello

Audrey Vardanega, fortepiano

Eric Zivian, fortepiano

TICKETS:

All concerts are free with a suggested donation of $10. No need to reserve a spot for any of the livestreamed events at valleyofthemoonmusicfestival.org.

Photo Credit: Margo Moritz

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You