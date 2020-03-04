Urban Angst Is Subject Of Satire In RADICAL At The Marsh

John Fisher's new satirical drama about San Francisco politics, Radical, transfers to The Marsh San Francisco for a limited engagement following its successful run at Theatre Rhinoceros.

This high-octane work follows Jack who is running for District Supervisor, exposing the serious issues of San Francisco and proposing policies that range from picking up trash to suggesting MUNI should be free to the public. As two local reporters cover Jack and try to get him elected, a love triangle begins to form, and Jack's political - and romantic - futures become precarious.



John Fisher channeled his frustrations with San Francisco's garbage problems, lack of public restrooms, and dangerous public transportation issues into this fast-paced satire. In February 2020, the show made its world premiere at Theatre Rhinoceros, where it was greeted with critical acclaim. The Bay Area Reporter called it "appealingly playful" with "no shortage of entertaining observations," while the San Francisco Bay Times described it as "a terrific show." Theatrius applauded its "three stellar actors, innovative staging, and the audience as part of the crowd."

Radical, featuring John Fisher, Polly Levi, and Jake Soss, will be presented March 12 - April 4, 2020 (press opening: March 14) with performances at 8:00pm Thursdays & Fridays and 8:30pm Saturdays at The Marsh San Francisco, 1062 Valencia St., San Francisco. For tickets ($20-$35 sliding scale; $55 and $100 reserved) or more information, the public may visit www.themarsh.org or call The Marsh Box office at 415-282-3055 (open Monday through Friday, 1:00pm-4:00pm)





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You