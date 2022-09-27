Ukrainian Gold Medal Pianist Performs For Steinway Society in Cupertino in November

Steinway Society - The Bay Area will present Vadym Kholodenko, who is fast building a reputation as one of the most musically vibrant and technically gifted young pianists, on November 12 at the Visual and Performing Arts Center, located at De Anza College in Cupertino.

The live concert will also be live-streamed online during the performance and will be viewable for 48 hours following the concert. Program notes and a recorded pre-concert lecture by classical music expert Dr. Gary Lemco are available at www.steinwaysociety.com

Vadym Kholodenko: Ukrainian Pianist and Van Cliburn Winner Captivates Audiences

WHO: Steinway Society - The Bay Area presents

WHAT: Ukrainian pianist Vadym Kholodenko in concert. (Live and Live-Streamed)

WHEN: Saturday, November 12, 2022 @ 7 pm

WHERE: Visual and Performing Arts Center, 21250 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino, 95014. (Located at De Anza College)