Two New Exhibitions Announced At The Napa Valley Museum Yountville

Napa Valley Museum Yountville has announced two new exhibitions.

"Sally Schmitt: Six California Kitchens" in the Spotlight Gallery, exploring the life of the legendary Yountville chef and French Laundry founder (exhibit now open) and "All the Restaurants of Napa Valley - John Donohue" in the History Gallery, a collection of sketches of the Valley's restaurants by the former New Yorker editor and artist who famously sketched "All the Restaurants" of Paris, New York and London (exhibit opens August 6)

Both exhibitions continue through October 2.

Get full details here:

"Sally Schmitt: Six California Kitchens."

This new exhibition explores the life and legacy of legendary Yountville chef Sally Schmitt, a pioneer of California cuisine who with husband Don founded the iconic restaurant The French Laundry. Sally started a culinary movement built on seasonal local ingredients, inspiring generations of chefs and helping to solidify Napa Valley's reputation as a food-and-wine destination.

"We were so honored when Sally Schmitt's family provided us with rare photographs and objects evidencing Sally's indelible mark on Napa Valley's culinary history," says Museum Executive Director Laura Rafaty. "This exhibit tells her story through the six kitchens that comprise the various chapters of her life, and demonstrates that for Sally, cooking was about family foremost, and about passing her knowledge, technique and artistry onto the next generation of chefs and home cooks."

Hardcover Copies of "Six California Kitchens" by Sally Schmitt is available for purchase to benefit the Museum. The exhibit continues in the Spotlight Gallery through October 2.

Opening in the History Gallery on August 6 for exhibition through October 2:

"All the Restaurants - John Donohue"

Designed as a delicious visual journey through Napa Valley's culinary landscape, this new exhibition contains a series of sketches by John Donohue, the former New Yorker editor and artist who previously drew "All the Restaurants" of Paris, New York and London. The exhibit features over 70 hand drawn works sketched by John on his recent visit to the Napa Valley at the invitation of the Museum. As the artist describes his process:

"I started in Calistoga and worked my way down the Valley and was never once not amazed by the splendor of the land around me and the fascinating facades of all the area's restaurants. It was a dream to draw The French Laundry and so many other places."

A portion of proceeds of print sales and auctioned works has been generously donated by the artist to benefit the Museum's arts education programs. Prints can be purchased on the artist's website: https://alltherestaurants.com. View the complete collection in the Museum's History Gallery through October 2.

A reception and celebration of both exhibitions will be announced soon. The Museum's website is at www.napavalleymuseum.org.