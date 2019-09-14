Transcendence Theatre Company Marks Milestones At Close Of 2019 'Broadway Under The Stars' Summer Season

Transcendence Theatre Company made several strides during its eighth "Broadway Under the Stars" summer season and made a special announcement during final performances presented at its outdoor venue at Jack London State Historic Park in Glen Ellen, Calif.



After eight years of presenting concert and musical revue productions, the professional, Sonoma County based non-profit theater company presented its first Broadway musical - opening its 2019 "Broadway Under the Stars" summer season with the Tony-Award and Pulitzer Prize winning musical "A Chorus Line." Directed by Amy Miller, the outdoor production "A Chorus Line" sold out each of its June performances.



"2019 was a stellar summer season and one of our best yet," said Transcendence Theatre Company Co-Executive Director, Stephan Stubbins. "After selling out all eight performances of 'A Chorus Line' and creating millions of meaningful moments in Jack London State Historic Park and beyond, we can't thank our community, supporters, and patrons enough for all they've made possible both on and off the stage this summer."



At its final weekend of performances in September, Transcendence Theatre Company announced the company will produce the Broadway musical "Chicago" for the opening of its 2020 "Broadway Under the Stars" season.



Featuring music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb and book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, the enduring Broadway mega hit based on Maurine Dallas Watkins' 1926 play follows the antics of a Chicago showgirl who confesses to a murder hoping the publicity will enhance her career.



Transcendence Theatre Company's 2019 "Broadway Under the Stars" season (which also featured three musical revue productions) showcased 74 cast members; 97 youth performers; and 44 musicians performing over 97 songs. The company played to over 17,900 patrons and sold-out 15 performances. During the summer season Transcendence employed a crew of over 40 including stage, technical, event and house management staffers and 20 interns. The company received the support of 82 summer season sponsors; 51 pouring partners and wine sponsors; and over 250 volunteers. In addition to performances, the Transcendence Education Department served 849 young adult and youth participants.



At the closing of its 2019 season, Transcendence Theatre Company announced it has raised more than $515,000 for Jack London State Historic Park since its first performance there in 2011.



This winter Transcendence Theatre Company brings its annual presentation of "Transcendence's Broadway Holiday Spectacular" to two major Wine County venues - Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa, with four performances from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019 and Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater in Yountville, with three performances Dec. 14 and Dec. 15, 2019.



Directed by Tony Gonzalez, the new and re-imagined 2019 "Transcendence's Broadway Holiday Spectacular" production will be sprinkled with the magic of Broadway, starring performers from Broadway shows including "Wicked," "White Christmas," "Mary Poppins" and "Mamma Mia!" The holiday show is for all ages and features the innovative, inspiring and delightful blend of song and dance that distinguishes this award-winning, Sonoma County based theater company.



For tickets or more information visit BestNightEver.org





