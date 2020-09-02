Transcendence Theatre Company Closes Out 2020 Virtual Season with Annual Gala Celebration

Performers featured in the gala celebration include Catherine Wreford, Evan Ruggiero, Felicia Finley and more.

For the fourth and final production in their 2020 Best Night Ever Online Virtual Season, Transcendence Theatre Company is pulling out all the stops and will present a night of unforgettable song and dance with their Annual Gala Musical Fundraiser, September 11th through 13th. The Company will offer this performance on their website through the online platform YouTube. For this grand finale, the Transcendence artistic team viewed over 1,000 performances from the last eight seasons to create a video compilation of "the best of the best" musical performances, featuring Broadway stars from smash hits such as The Tina Turner Musical, School of Rock, Avenue Q, Come From Away, and Frozen on Broadway. The Gala Celebration will also feature world-class music and breathtaking moves in never before seen footage.

Due to the restrictions on public gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic, Transcendence Theatre Company made the decision to cancel their 2020 Broadway Under the Stars live season at Jack London State Historic Park in Glen Ellen, California. Instead they presented "The Best Night Ever Online" which will conclude on September 13th. All shows will be offered free of charge, but donations are gratefully accepted and encouraged. For more information for how to view The Best Night Ever Online, visit www.bestnightever.org or call 877-424-1414.

The Annual Gala Celebration is Transcendence's biggest fundraiser of the year. With the shutdown of all live performances due to the COVID-19 pandemic, hundreds of theatre companies and performing arts organizations all around the United States were forced to cancel their seasons, and many are now struggling to stay afloat. Earlier this summer, Transcendence launched their Keep The Dream Alive campaign with the goal of raising $575,000. These funds will help sustain the company during this difficult year and will also give them the support needed to go through with planning their 10th anniversary season, which is scheduled to take place live in the Jack London State Historic Park in May of 2021.

"This is an unprecedented time for our community, and the local theatre community will likely be hit especially hard," said Transcendence Theatre Company Executive Director, Brad Surosky. "COVID-19 has caused a great deal of change, and we are all facing a tremendous amount of uncertainty. We have faith in our community who understand the value of the arts and arts education, and with their help we are hoping to be able to persevere as a thriving theatre company for many years to come."

Along with the 2021 season, the Company is also currently planning their 2020 Virtual Broadway Holiday Spectacular (December, 2020), and Reunion 85 - a hilarious, nostalgic, interactive concert in which the audience participates as if they're attending their own class reunion. Coming to Sonoma, Marin, and Napa Counties (Spring 2021).

Added Transcendence Theatre Company Artistic Director, Amy Miller, "Our Gala Celebration will be a momentous concert celebrating our now world-wide community and toasting towards a bright future for Transcendence. We are thrilled to present a compilation of some of the most powerful and breathtaking performances experienced in our field of dreams. It is our hope that our 2020 virtual season brought many smiles to faces and uplifted spirits during this incredibly different time."

GALA CELEBRATION: September 11, 12, 13

Video Editor: Marjorie Lewit

Conceivers: Amy Miller, Amanda M. Stuart, Marjorie Lewit, Meggie Cansler Ness, Tony Gonzalez

Sound Editor and Mixer: Daniel Weidlein

The Annual Gala Celebration is Transcendence's biggest and most loved event of the year and will feature over 60 artists performing the best of the best from the company's last 8 years-songs from West Side Story, Ragtime, Dear Evan Hansen, and many more.

Some featured songs in the Gala Celebration include:

42nd Street - Go Into Your Dance: Catherine Wreford (Broadway credits: 42nd Street/Oklahoma), Desiree Davar (Broadway credit: West Side Story), Evan Ruggiero (Off-Broadway credit: Bastard Jones, performs alongside musician Jason Mraz), Nicolas Dromard (Broadway credit: Boy From Oz/Oklahoma)

Waitress - She Used To Be Mine: Meggie Cansler Ness (Broadway credit: Wicked, Finian's Rainbow, Appletree)

Smokey Joe's Café - I'm A Woman: Felicia Finley (Broadway credit: Smokey Joe's Cafe, The Life, Aida, The Wedding Singer, Mamma Mia!), Courtney Markowitz (Broadway credit: Jekyll and Hyde), Leslie McDonel (Broadway credit: American Idiot), Meggie Cansler Ness (Broadway credit: Wicked, Finian's Rainbow, Appletree)

The Sound of Music - Edelweiss: Libby Servais (Broadway credit: Wicked), Joey Khoury (National Tour - Cabaret)

Audience members will also hear songs from Broadway shows such as:

Crazy For You

Into the Woods

Mame

Man of Lamancha

We Will Rock You

......and many more.

Show times are all PST:

Friday: 7pm pre-show and 7:30pm show

Saturday and Sunday:

Matinee - 1:30pm pre-show and 2pm show

Evening - 7pm pre-show and 7:30 show

"Broadway & Vine" Pre-Show Entertainment

To enhance the Best Night Ever Online at-home experience, the Transcendence creative staff has designed an all new pre-show entertainment featuring interviews with Broadway Artists, Wine Country's finest vintners, and will also include information on Transcendence's history, sponsors, and community education and engagement programs. Hosted by Meggie Cansler Ness (Wicked, Apple Tree, Finian's Rainbow) and Tony Gonzalez (Mamma Mia), Broadway & Vine interviews include:

September 11th - Libby Servais (Broadway credit: Wicked, Lysistrata Jones), and Stephan Stubbins (Broadway credit: Mary Poppins). Featured winery: Benziger Family Winery & Imagery Estate Winery

September 12th - Courtney Markowitz (Broadway credit: Jekyll and Hyde, National Tours: Jekyll and Hyde, Spring Awakening). Featured winery: Macleod Family Vineyards

September 13th - Avionce Hoyles (NYC theater credit: Bat out of Hell, National/International Tour: Memphis, Bring it On). Featured winery: Talisman Wine

Food and Wine Specials

To further enhance viewers Best Night Ever Online experience, Transcendence has teamed up with several Sonoma County food vendors and wineries who will be offering special menus for each show, and promo codes for selected wineries for delivery and pick-up. (Please see website for updated vendor and wine sponsor list).

Some participating food vendors include:

Girl & the fig - every show in the 2020 season

Perkins Catering Co - every Friday night of the 2020 season

Chef Kyle - Saturday nights (check website for selected dates)

For more information for how to be a part of Transcendence Theatre Company's "Best Night Ever Online" visit www.bestnightever.org

