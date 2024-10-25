Transcendence Theatre Company Announces 2025 Broadway Under The Stars Summer Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Transcendence Theatre Company, California Wine Country's award-winning premiere entertainment experience, has announced its 2025 Broadway Under the Stars summer season, returning to the heart of Sonoma at the magical Field of Dreams. The 14th season of outdoor musical performances will run June 12 through September 14, 2025.

Transcendence will present three productions over the course of the season, kicking off the Best Life Ever season with Broadway's Best Night Ever (June 12-15 and June 19-22), an unforgettable performance honoring the first 14 spectacular seasons of Broadway Under the Stars. In August, Transcendence will present Broadway's Tony- and Grammy- Award winning true story, Beautiful – The Carole King Musical (August 7-10 and August 14-17). The season will conclude with Ladies of Broadway (September 4-7 and September 11-14), celebrating influential female performers and creators in musical theater.

"Our 2025 season is a celebration of resilience, joy, strength, and the power of live theater," said Tony Gonzalez, artistic director. "This season allows us to provide an eclectic mix of artistic storytelling while honoring the rich tapestry of Broadway and the unique spirit of Sonoma. Our performances will be carefully crafted to not just entertain but to inspire our audience to embrace their own 'best life ever' long after the curtain falls."

Beginning at 5 p.m. on show days, all ticket holders can attend the pre-show picnic and indulge in a unique Sonoma-style picnic experience. The venue bristles with energy as friends enjoy local food, wine, and live music on the Field of Dreams lawn. Additional information about food vendors for the 2025 season will be announced later.

"The pre-show picnic is an event in itself," said Amy Miller, creative vision director. "It's where the Transcendence experience begins. Guests connect with each other while enjoying Sonoma's finest wines and local fare, soaking in live music and sunset views. As we Raise the Curtain on our 14th season, it feels like we've hit a beautiful harmony. 2025 will be our grandest season yet, blending the magic of Broadway with the charm of Wine Country. From picnic to performance, we're crafting an unforgettable celebration of life, art, and the beauty of our region.”

"Returning to the Field of Dreams for our 2025 season reaffirms our deep connection to Sonoma," said Brad Surosky, executive director. "The unwavering support from the City of Sonoma and the Field of Dreams board has been pivotal. Their commitment enables us to continue delivering world-class performances that not only entertain but also contribute to our community's vibrancy and economic vitality."

Three-show season subscriptions start at $60 and are now on sale to the public. Subscribers will save 20% off regular ticket prices and will receive priority seating and additional subscriber benefits. Groups of 10 or more save up to 20%. Purchase your season tickets today at BestNightEver.org or contact the box office at 877-424-1414.

About Transcendence Theatre Company:

Transcendence Theatre Company is California Wine Country's premiere entertainment experience, thirteen years and counting. Presenting a Broadway Under the Stars season of original outdoor musical revues, an indoor holiday show every winter, and more, our mission is to create extraordinary evenings featuring the best talents from Broadway and beyond. Transcendence Theatre Company is dedicated to providing the joys and benefits of musical theater to all through one of a kind performances, community engagements, and arts education programs. Through its Transcendence For All initiatives, the company partners with local nonprofits to make the arts accessible to youth, seniors, people with disabilities, and more. Transcendence offers free performances and workshops, as well as accessibility features at its productions. BestNightEver.org

