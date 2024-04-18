Towns Hall Theatre's Final New Voices Series To Feature J. Lynn Jackson's LUCIA FUENTES

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Towns Hall Theatre's final New Voices Series will feature local playwright J. Lynn Jackson's adventurous piece, Lucía Fuentes.

“From the very first page, I was swept away by J. Lynn Jackson's epic adventure, Lucia Fuentes” shared Artistic Director Richard Perez. “Hernan, our intrepid protagonist and his journey into a realm where the ordinary meets the extraordinary, reminded me that each of us carries within us the potential for heroic journeys and personal growth.”

A heinous crime of the state in Mexico triggers global indignation. To honor the victims and their legacy of peace and justice, spiritual guru Hernán Espinoza walks Japan's Shikoku pilgrimage path. A Buddhist nun who guides Shikoku pilgrims has a vital interest in Hernán's journey yet senses she must test his intentions. When lured to a dangerous shortcut, Hernán suffers a breakdown. Not knowing whether he is alive or dead, a man or a woman, a saint or a sinner, in Japan or not, he continues to the end, which, on the circular Shikoku path, is also the beginning.

“Writing Lucía Fuentes helped me shine a "source of light" on a path through some dark events” shared PLaywright J. Lynn Jackson. “Lucía Fuentes was both triggered and inspired by the ongoing #MeToo global reckoning and by the families searching for justice for 43 boys kidnapped and disappeared in Mexico, where I live part-time.

I'm grateful to actress/producer Miyoko Sakatani for past support and pitching Lucía Fuentes to Town Hall Theatre and I'm grateful to Town Hall's production team for giving me the opportunity to work again with the visionary direction of Katja Rivera and a cast of well-loved Bay Area actors. What's the next step for Lucía Fuentes after the journey with Town Hall Theatre? Hopefully, a step on the stage of a world premiere.”

“It's an honor to get to collaborate with Jeff, again, on this poignant and dynamic play, Lucia Fuentes, and to see him respond to feedback from our previous iteration” remarked Director Katja Rivera. “Settling out on a journey, as Hernan does in walking the Shikoku path, I have often found that I learn things I didn't even know I needed to learn, and find answers to questions I didn't know I was asking. I hope you enjoy your journey with Lucia Fuentes.”

New Voices series readings are $20, although there are Pay-What-You-Can tickets available at the door for all performances (subject to availability).

The New Voices series is a first for Town Hall Theatre, and has now transitioned to the S.N.A.P. Festival (Spotlight on new American plays). The newly imagined SNAP Festival, is a dynamic platform dedicated to showcasing emerging voices in American Theatre. The festival will feature a curated selection of new works from local playwrights, providing a space for innovative storytelling and bold artistic expression. Readings in the festival will include a facilitated talkback allowing the playwrights the chance to receive feedback from audiences in a constructive manner, while also giving audiences an insight into the theatre maker's process.

ABOUT TOWN HALL THEATRE

Town Hall Theatre is a beloved cultural institution dedicated to showcasing exceptional live performances that inspire, entertain, and engage audiences. With a rich history spanning eight decades, we are committed to fostering artistic excellence and providing a welcoming space for community members to come together and experience the transformative power of theatre.