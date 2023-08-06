Town Hall Theatre to Present THE TURN OF THE SCREW as First Production of 2023-2024 Season

Get ready to be on the edge of your seat with Jeffrey Hatcher's thrilling adaptation of the classic horror novella, “The Turn of the Screw”. Presented by two powerhouse actors, this spine-tingling play will take you on an unforgettable journey into the unknown. Follow the gripping story of a young governess who is hired to care for two orphaned children in a remote estate.

As the governess begins to unravel a family's dark secrets, she becomes convinced that malevolent spirits are haunting the children. But are these apparitions real, or is the governess losing her grasp on reality?

With its haunting atmosphere, chilling suspense, and masterful storytelling, “The Turn of the Screw” is a must-see for fans of psychological thrillers. Don't miss your chance to experience this captivating adaptation by one of the most talented playwrights of our time.

“I fell in love with this piece as soon as I read it.” shared Director and Town Hall Managing Director Dennis Markam. “I love works that play with reality, and what this adaptation does is take the hard-to-believe elements from the short story and crank them up. If you want to watch "The Turn of the Screw" as a straight-ahead ghost story, you'll have a fun, tense thrill. But if you want to have something to talk about on the ride home, this show invites you to ask yourself, "Whose story is this anyway?'" and "Even if you're trying to, can you ever tell a story 100% truthfully?"

Town Hall Theatre will hold talkbacks following the October 6th and October 20th performances. Enjoy a complimentary glass of wine while you learn more about the process and the creative team.

Town Hall Theatre Company presents

The Turn of the Screw

Adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher, story by Henry James

Starring Megan Soledad Mateosky, Garret Michael Ryan, and Sahil Singh (US)

Dates: September 28th & 29th (Previews), September 30th-October 21st 2023.

Location: Town Hall Theatre (3535 School Street, Lafayette CA 94549)

Tickets: $20-45, Pay-What-You-Can tickets will be available at all performances at the door. Click Here

CONTENT ADVISORIES

Scares and adult themes may not be suitable for young audiences

COVID PRECAUTIONS

MASKS ARE NO LONGER REQUIRED AND ARE NOW OPTIONAL

PROOF OF VACCINATION IS NO LONGER REQUIRED

TESTING THEATRE ARTISTS

Testing protocols will be adjusted to meet the comfort of casts and availability of testing. Each cast and production team will be asked what testing protocols they are comfortable with. We pledge to establish and adhere to the protocols for each production that offer the most comfort to performers. A limited amount of rapid tests may be provided by Town Hall Theatre if they feel it is prudent and appropriate. If it is agreed to in advance Town Hall Theatre will reimburse anyone working on a project at Town Hall for the cost of purchasing a PCR or rapid test.

ABOUT THE PLAYWRIGHT/AUTHOR

Jeffrey Hatcher (Playwright) has written for stage and television, most notably the stage adaptations of "Tuesdays with Morrie," "Dial M for Murder," and "Wait Until Dark." His gripping and innovative adaptation of "Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde" was part of Town Hall Theatre's 2009 Season. Mr. Hatcher is also the recipient of the Rosenthal New Play Prize, the Charles MacArthur Fellowship Award, the Barrymore Award Best New Play, and the 2013 Ivey Lifetime Achievement Award. Henry James (Author) was one of the greatest Anglo-American novelists and short story writers of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. His works have been adapted to the stage, film, and television. Notable works include "The Portrait of a Lady," "The Aspern Papers," and his most famous "The Turn of the Screw."

ABOUT THE DIRECTOR

Dennis Markam (He/Him) has served as the Managing Director of Town Hall Theatre since 2014. He has appeared on the Town Hall stage in roles in "Angels in America," "Art," "Picasso at the Lapin Agile," "Twelfth Night," and "The Mystery of Edwin Drood" among others. He has also directed "Pygmalion," "Woman in Mind," and "The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance." He has also taught various ages for Town Hall Education.

ABOUT TOWN HALL THEATRE

Established in 1944 as the Dramateurs, Town Hall Theatre Company is the oldest continuously active theatre in Contra Costa County. Town Hall Theatre (THT) was awarded Best Theatre Troupe 2016 by Diablo Magazine, Best of The East Bay, and is the past recipient of numerous Shellie Awards, and Theatre Bay Area Awards. THT is also home to an extensive children's educational program, twice voted the Best Children's Theatre Company by Bay Area Parent Magazine. THT's home is the historic Town Hall Theatre building located at 3535 School Street in Lafayette which is owned by the Lafayette Improvement Association (LIA).