Town Hall Theatre Reveals Finalists For 2024 Young Playwrights Festival

Town Hall Education has announced that four local finalists have been chosen for production at the annual Young Playwrights Festival! The Young Playwrights Festival (YPF) is a part of Town Hall Education's Young Playwrights Program, which connects Bay Area theatre professionals with local high school students to create, write, and develop new theatre pieces. From the many talented writers, four finalists have been chosen whose plays will be performed by professional actors at the Young Playwrights Festival this March 23rd at 7pm, at Town Hall Theatre.

2024 Young Playwrights Festival finalists are:

No Bullet's Ill-Gotten written by Amelia Soong

Olives and Oafs written by Nate Wayne

The New Girl written by Alvera Bamorya

The Promise written by Lauren Wagner

Tickets are open to the public and are $15 for adults and $10 for youth under 18, there will also be Pay-What-You-Can tickets available at the door. The community is encouraged to join to cheer on these young playwrights and their accomplishments.

ABOUT YOUNG PLAYWRIGHTS PROGRAM

Town Hall Education's Young Playwrights Program gives the opportunity for students to create, respond to, and make connections with the world around them all while providing high quality arts education in an accessible form for all students. “It's so impactful to collaborate with local teachers and broaden student's horizons on ways they can engage in their local community,” says Erika March, Education Director at Town Hall Theatre Company, “I've seen students blossom as artists in the Young Playwrights Program. They bring stories to the stage that are profoundly important to our local community and young people, ones that we might not see onstage otherwise.” Participation in arts education boosts empathy and tolerance, sharpens critical thinking skills, and provides a supportive environment in which students can express themselves. By bringing this program to students across the East Bay, Town Hall Education and The Young Playwrights Program seek to create and be a part of a thriving community by connecting performing artists, students, and audiences through creative and accessible experiences.