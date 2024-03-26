Town Hall Theatre Reveals 24/25 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Town Hall Theatre has announced its 2024/25 season. Learn more about the lineup below!

“While families may be diverse and complex, our stories reveal universal truths that remind us of our shared humanity” shared new Artistic Director Richard Perez. “Through the lens of equity and inclusion, we celebrate the richness of our differences while embracing the common threads that make us more similar than different. Join us for a season of new works and captivating storytelling that illuminates the timeless bonds of family, resonating with audiences from all walks of life.”

FAMILY: BORN INTO AND CHOSEN 2024-2025 SEASON

Start the season in August 2024. A hilarious comedy where two very different families navigate unforeseen situations, with HUMAN ERROR by Eric Pfeffinger.

Madelyn and Keenan, a pair of NPR-listening, latte-sipping blue-staters, had plans to start a family. However, things took a surprising turn when the fertility clinic mistakenly implanted their fertilized embryo in the uterus of a small-government churchgoing NRA cardholder.

Get ready for non-stop laughs in December 2024, as every Christmas story imaginable comes to life in this fast-paced and irreverent comedy, EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD(AND THEN SOME!) by Michael Carleton, James FitzGerald, and John Alvarz.

Instead of performing Charles Dickens' beloved holiday classic for the umpteenth time, three actors decide to perform every Christmas story ever told -- plus Christmas traditions from around the world, seasonal icons from ancient times to topical pop-culture, and every carol ever sung. A madcap romp through the holiday season!

In March 2025, we are excited to introduce the newly imagined SNAP (SPOTLIGHT ON NEW AMERICAN PLAYS) FESTIVAL, a dynamic platform dedicated to showcasing emerging voices in American Theatre.

The festival will feature two SNAP workshops of new pieces from local playwrights as well as the Young Playwrights Festival which features works from the next generation of theatremakers. SNAP Fest will provide a space for innovative storytelling and bold artistic expression.

Lastly, Two brothers clash over power and identity in a darkly comedic reimagining of True West by Sam Shapard , exploring sibling dynamics through a Latino lens in June 2025.

Austin and Lee are two estranged brothers who are navigating their conflicting desires for success and identity in the harsh desert landscape of Southern California. As their rivalry intensifies, they become locked in a battle of wills, blurring the lines between family loyalty and personal ambition.

Town Hall offers a myriad of opportunities to engage, bringing our artists, audiences and community together:

• TALKBACKS: Stay after the show for a free talkback with the cast and director, plus a complimentary glass of wine. See show calendars for dates.

• TOWN HALL THEATRE LOBBY: Come an hour before curtain, enjoy our full bar, live events and gather with friends. Enjoy our new Town Hall happy hour, where you can get a $1 off drinks the first 30 minutes the lobby is open.

• LOBBY ENTERTAINMENT: For our Main Stage shows, we are fortunate to have Contra Costa Performing Arts Society members entertain us with pre-show music before each performance.

SUBSCRIBERS to Town Hall Theatre get substantial savings off our already affordable prices, and enjoy free ticket exchange privileges, by phone or text messaging, missed performance insurance, as well as priority seating and free admission to select Town Hall events. THT's Main Stage packages range from $55 to $126; Main Stage + SNAP Festival packages range from $85 to $156; and single tickets range from $20 to $45.

To ensure that money is never a hindrance from experiencing live theatre, we now have Pay-What-You-Can tickets for all our Main Stage and SNAP Festival performances available at the door (subject to availability).