Town Hall Theatre Company Presents SISTERS ARE DOING IT FOR THEMSELVES: A Town Hall Cabaret

Town Hall Theatre invites you to join us for a hot summer evening of sensational singing by seven powerhouse Bay Area performers!

An annual end-of-Season thank-you for audiences and the Town Hall community, Sisters Are Doing It For Themselves opens on the virtual stage on July 25, and is available for streaming free of charge through August 9, online at https://www.townhalltheatre.com/special-events. Viewers are encouraged to make a suggested donation of $25 for the event to keep THT thriving.

"Everyone streaming this event is in for a real treat," says Town Hall Board Member Michelle Ianiro, the Cabaret's director, and also a performer in the show. "What better way to occupy my time during this quarantine ­­­­­­- singing and raising funds for theatre! And what an incredible lineup of fabulous ladies. All of the songs are heartfelt, genuine, female-empowered, and truly uplifting."

Sisters Are Doing It For Themselves cabaret is directed by Michelle Ianiro with musical direction by Margaret Halbig. The cast features local musical theatre luminaries Anita Colotto, Deborah Del Mastro, Adrienne Herro, Michelle Ianiro, Briel Pomerantz, Suzie Shepard and Susan Tonkin. Numbers include selections from the musicals Ragtime, The Color Purple, Spamalot, Little Shop of Horrors and Funny Girl and popular songs by Pink Martini, Sara Bareilles and more.

A link to view the Cabaret will go live on July 25; and for those who can't make opening night, streaming will be available for a couple more weeks on our website at https://www.townhalltheatre.com/special-events. The suggested $25 donation for a ticket to the Cabaret will help Town Hall continue to produce exciting live (and recorded) theatre for community for the next 75 years.

