Town Hall Theatre Announces The Next Installment Of FRONT PORCH PRESENTS 

The event was a big success, and now a third one-night only Folk Music Showcase will happen at Town Hall Theatre on Friday, November 3.

By: Oct. 09, 2023

Front Porch has partnered with Town Hall Theatre Co in Lafayette to offer a new series called Front Porch Presents. This exciting quarterly collaboration brings together local musicians and performers for a showcase of talent that is both entertaining and inspiring. The event was a big success, and now a third one-night only Folk Music Showcase will happen at Town Hall Theatre on Friday, November 3rd at 7pm. 

Front Porch Presents, is a product of Front Porch Open Mic. The idea for Front Porch Open Mic came about when the Hursts noticed a lack of opportunities for local musicians to perform in a supportive and inclusive environment. They decided to create a space where people could come together and share their love of music, regardless of their background or experience level. The name "Front Porch" reflects the informal and intimate vibe of the event, which takes place in the Hursts' own front yard. 

If you're looking for a cozy and welcoming spot to share your music or simply enjoy some live performances, Front Porch Open Mic in Lafayette, CA might be just the place for you. Founded by country music bandmates Austin and Andree Hurst, this event offers a laid-back and friendly atmosphere where musicians of all levels and genres can come together and showcase their talents. Front Porch Open Mic is held on a regular basis, with upcoming events listed on their website1. The Hursts believe that music has the power to bring people together and create positive change in the world. By providing a space for local musicians to connect and share their art, they hope to inspire others to do the same. 

Established in 1944 as the Dramateurs, Town Hall Theatre Company is the oldest continuously active theatre in Contra Costa County. Town Hall Theatre (THT) was awarded Best Theatre Troupe 2016 by Diablo Magazine, Best of The East Bay, and is the past recipient of numerous Shellie Awards, and Theatre Bay Area Awards. THT is also home to an extensive children's educational program, twice voted the Best Children's Theatre Company by Bay Area Parent Magazine. THT's home is the historic Town Hall Theatre building located at 3535 School Street in Lafayette which is owned by the Lafayette Improvement Association (LIA). 



