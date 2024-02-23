Town Hall Theatre Announces Benefit Concert To Help Beloved Local Actor Cover Medical Costs

Town Hall Theatre has announced a benefit concert to help beloved local actor Deborah Del Mastro, cover medical costs as she battles breast cancer.

The benefit concert will feature The Real Thang, The Big Jangle, Mixed Nuts, Sixteen Scandals, and special guest David Martin. Grab a VIP ticket and enjoy appetizers, a private soundcheck, and a meet-and-greet from 5:00pm-6:00pm.

All proceeds will go to Deborah to offset her mounting medical costs.

ABOUT TOWN HALL THEATRE

Town Hall Theatre is a beloved cultural institution dedicated to showcasing exceptional live performances that inspire, entertain, and engage audiences. With a rich history spanning eight decades, we are committed to fostering artistic excellence and providing a welcoming space for community members to come together and experience the transformative power of theatre.