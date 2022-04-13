Town Hall Theatre Announces 4th Annual Day Of Giving

Town Hall Theatre has announced its 4th Annual Day of Giving on May 4, 2022! The Day of Giving is a time to come together to learn about what Town Hall is doing and to give generously to make sure live theatre and theatre education can continue to be resilient and thrive.

Town Hall Theatre has been a community staple for nearly 80 years. During these years we have provided both educational and entertainment offerings.With the help of our community, Town Hall is looking to raise $10,000 through individual donations throughout the day and sponsorships from local businesses. The Day of Giving will feature online video interviews with actors, directors, students, designers as well as Town Hall board and staff discussing what is coming up for Town Hall and how to get involved. The day ends with a celebration at the Lafayette Library from 5:30-7. Come dance to a live band and reconnect with all of your fellow theatre supporters!

Established in 1944 as the Dramateurs, Town Hall Theatre is the oldest continuously active theatre in Contra Costa County. Town Hall Theatre was awarded Best Theatre Troupe 2016 by Diablo Magazine, Best of The East Bay, and is the past recipient of numerous Shellie Awards, and Theatre Bay Area Awards. THT is also home to an extensive children's educational program, twice voted the Best Children's Theatre Company by Bay Area Parent Magazine. In December of 2021 Town Hall Theatre Company became the owners of the historical Town Hall Theatre which had been maintained by the Lafayette Improvement Association since its construction in 1914.

DATES: Monday, May 4th 2022

Online from 9am-5pm, in person at Lafayette Library from 5:30pm-7pm

WHERE: Online on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/TownHallTheatre

TICKETS:$0

https://ci.ovationtix.com/36010/production/1120901?performanceId=11065542