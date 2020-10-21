Tina D'Elia's OVERLOOKED LATINAS Opens Theatre Rhinoceros's 2020-2021 Season

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The show runs November 13 - 22, 2020.

Theatre Rhinoceros will present OVERLOOKED LATINAS, written and performed by Tina D'Elia Directed by Mary Guzmán, a live on-line streaming production on November 13 - 22, 2020.

Limited Engagement - 2 Weeks Only! - 5 Performances.

Preview: Friday, November 13 at 8:00 pm.

Opening Night: Saturday, November 14 at 8:00 pm (On-Line Reception to follow)

Broadcast from Spark Arts - 4229 18th St., SF, CA 94114

This is a live on-line production broadcast from Spark Arts - no one will be admitted to Spark Arts for the event.

Butch dyke Angel Torres thinks she's having one of the best days of her life. She's gaining buy-in from an NBC producer to sign onto the show she's directing with her buddy Carla Garcia. The show highlights legendary Latinx movie stars including: Roman Novarro, Dolores Del Rio, Lupe Velez, and Rosaura Revueltas, as they face adversity during the McCarthy era. Enter a femme fatale who creates chaos with Angel's wife and Angel's life.

