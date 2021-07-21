Tickets for West Coast Production of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Now on Sale

Tickets for the exclusive West Coast production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the world's most award-winning new play, are now on sale. Performances will resume at San Francisco's Curran as a newly staged, one show magical adventure beginning on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Tickets are available only via the official website HarryPotterPlaySF.com.



Harry Potter and the Cursed Child originally cast a spell over the world as an epic two-part event. Now, the show has been boldly restaged as one singular performance by the award-winning creative team for its return to North America. With just one ticket in hand, audiences will enjoy all the adventure the continuation of Harry's story entails in one magical afternoon or evening.



"San Francisco is excited to welcome back this magical production," said San Francisco Mayor London Breed. "We know how critical the arts are to our City and our recovery, and our theaters are absolutely central to San Francisco's artistic identity. They bring excitement and cultural experiences for our residents and our visitors, and they support our local economy. We look forward to having Harry Potter and the Cursed Child back here in San Francisco on the only stage you can see this great production in the US outside of New York City."



Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage, has been seen by over 4.5 million people worldwide and holds a record 60 major honors, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best New Play.



Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.



Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. US Casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA.



Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.



"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is one of the most defining pop culture events of the decade" (Forbes).



19 years after Harry, Ron and Hermione saved the wizarding world, they're back on a most extraordinary new adventure - this time, joined by a brave new generation that has only just arrived at the legendary Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Prepare for spectacular spells, a mind-blowing race through time, and an epic battle to stop mysterious forces, all while the future hangs in the balance.



The entire theatre has been transformed to immerse you in this one-of-a-kind experience. Do hold on to the edge of your seat, as this spellbinding spectacular will whisk you back to Hogwarts and beyond your imagination for a one-of-a-kind journey that is everything you hoped for and more.



Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is currently playing in Melbourne at the Princess Theatre. Performances resume in London for the original production at the Palace Theatre on October 14, 2021; in New York City at Broadway's Lyric Theatre on November 16, 2021; in Hamburg at the Mehr! Theater on December 1, 2021; and in San Francisco at the Curran on January 11, 2022. Future new production launch in Toronto at the Ed Mirvish Theatre in May 2022 and in Tokyo at the TBS Akasaka ACT Theater in Summer 2022.



Health and safety protocols for the theater going experience will be announced closer to the start of performances. We will be adjusting to all industry and government guidance to keep our audiences and company safe.