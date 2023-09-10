Thomas Adès Withdraws From February 2024 SF Symphony and SoundBox Performances

Due to a scheduling conflict, Thomas Adès has withdrawn from his February 2024 performances with the San Francisco Symphony. These include his February 15, 16 & 18 performances with the Orchestra featuring Per Nørgård's Symphony No. 2, his own Concerto for Piano and Orchestra with Kirill Gerstein, and Jean Sibelius's Symphony No. 4, and his February 23–24 SoundBox program. Adès's opera The Exterminating Angel will be presented at the Paris Opera in February 2024, and he respectfully asked the San Francisco Symphony to be released from his upcoming Symphony programs to revise the piece and conduct this new production.

Due to the programming change, pianist Kirill Gerstein will no longer appear on the February 15, 16 & 18 program. Artists and programming for these concerts will be announced at a later date.

For assistance with tickets, patrons can contact the Box Office by phone at 415.864.6000, email at patronservices@sfsymphony.org, or in person at the Davies Symphony Hall Box Office, on Grove Street between Van Ness Avenue and Franklin Street in San Francisco.