Theatreworks Silicon Valley Presents World Premiere of BEING ALIVE: A SONDHEIM CELEBRATION

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Will Close its 53rd season with the World Premiere of a new musical tribute honoring Stephen Sondheim, Being Alive: A Sondheim Celebration.

Founding Artistic Director Robert Kelley returns to TheatreWorks, collaborating with TheatreWorks Resident Musical Director William Liberatore to conceive this unique musical celebration of the legacy of one of Broadway's greatest composers.

Throughout his storied career, Sondheim chronicled the depth of human relationships, exploring love and loss as well as breakdowns and breakthroughs in a wealth of unforgettable musicals, including Into the Woods, A Little Night Music, Sunday in the Park with George, Sweeney Todd, Company, Pacific Overtures, Passion, Merrily We Roll Along, and many more.

About Being Alive: A Sondheim Celebration

With brilliant wit, exquisite melodies, and astonishing lyrics, he became TheatreWorks' most-produced composer of all time. In this revelatory World Premiere revue, Sondheim's profound understanding of the human heart takes center stage once again. Being Alive: A Sondheim Celebration spotlights an interconnected group of performers, exploring the tumultuous and ever-changing nature of love in their personal lives.

For information visit theatreworks.org or call 877-662-8978.