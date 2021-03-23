TheatreWorks to Stream Hershey Felder's ANNA & SERGEI This May

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley in partnership with Hershey Felder Presents Live From Florence offers streaming access for Hershey Felder as Sergei Rachmaninoff in ANNA & SERGEI.

This World Premiere livestream explores the little known story of a strange meeting of Russian piano virtuoso Rachmaninoff and Anna Anderson, a woman who claimed to be Princess Anastasia, the sole surviving member of the Romanov Dynasty.

Featuring Rachmaninoff's most beloved melodies and music, ANNA & SERGEI is set in the Beverly Hills house in which Rachmaninoff died in 1943, offering up a mesmerizing memory play.

Livestreamed at 5pm PDT, Sunday, May 16, 2021 with streaming on-demand access available through May 23, 2021.

For information or to order tickets visit TheatreWorks.org.