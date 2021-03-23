Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TheatreWorks to Stream Hershey Felder's ANNA & SERGEI This May

This world premiere livestream explores the little known story of a strange meeting of Russian piano virtuoso Rachmaninoff.

Mar. 23, 2021  
TheatreWorks Silicon Valley in partnership with Hershey Felder Presents Live From Florence offers streaming access for Hershey Felder as Sergei Rachmaninoff in ANNA & SERGEI.

This World Premiere livestream explores the little known story of a strange meeting of Russian piano virtuoso Rachmaninoff and Anna Anderson, a woman who claimed to be Princess Anastasia, the sole surviving member of the Romanov Dynasty.

Featuring Rachmaninoff's most beloved melodies and music, ANNA & SERGEI is set in the Beverly Hills house in which Rachmaninoff died in 1943, offering up a mesmerizing memory play.

Livestreamed at 5pm PDT, Sunday, May 16, 2021 with streaming on-demand access available through May 23, 2021.

For information or to order tickets visit TheatreWorks.org.


