TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Presents Northern California Premiere of THEY PROMISED HER THE MOON
TheatreWorks Silicon Valley presents the Northern California Premiere of Laurel Ollstein's They Promised Her The Moon. This riveting play shares the incredible, true story of Jerrie Cobb, a world record-holding female aviator who dreamt of flying among the stars. At the height of the Space Race, Cobb and her female peers in the Mercury 13 program trained to become astronauts, ready to join their male counterparts in space and change history, but they never got the chance. A favorite from TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's 2018 New Works Festival, They Promised Her the Moon will be directed by TheatreWorks Director of New Works Giovanna Sardelli.
WHEN:
Previews: Wednesday, March 4 - Friday, March 6, 2020
Opening: Saturday, March 7, 2020
Closes: Sunday, March 29, 2020
SHOWS:
Previews: 8:00pm
Tuesdays: 7:30pm
Wednesdays: 7:30pm
Thursdays: 8:00pm
Fridays: 8:00pm
Saturdays: 2:00pm, 8:00pm
Sundays: 2:00pm, 7:00pm
WHERE:
Lucie Stern Theatre, 1305 Middlefield Rd. Palo Alto, CA 94301
TICKETS: $30-$100; savings available for educators, seniors, active military, and patrons 35 and under. Single tickets are now available. Pricing subject to change.
INFO: For information or to order tickets visit theatreworks.org or call (650) 463-1960