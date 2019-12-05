TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Presents Northern California Premiere of THEY PROMISED HER THE MOON

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley presents the Northern California Premiere of Laurel Ollstein's They Promised Her The Moon. This riveting play shares the incredible, true story of Jerrie Cobb, a world record-holding female aviator who dreamt of flying among the stars. At the height of the Space Race, Cobb and her female peers in the Mercury 13 program trained to become astronauts, ready to join their male counterparts in space and change history, but they never got the chance. A favorite from TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's 2018 New Works Festival, They Promised Her the Moon will be directed by TheatreWorks Director of New Works Giovanna Sardelli.

WHEN:

Previews: Wednesday, March 4 - Friday, March 6, 2020

Opening: Saturday, March 7, 2020

Closes: Sunday, March 29, 2020

SHOWS:

Previews: 8:00pm

Tuesdays: 7:30pm

Wednesdays: 7:30pm

Thursdays: 8:00pm

Fridays: 8:00pm

Saturdays: 2:00pm, 8:00pm

Sundays: 2:00pm, 7:00pm

WHERE:

Lucie Stern Theatre, 1305 Middlefield Rd. Palo Alto, CA 94301

TICKETS: $30-$100; savings available for educators, seniors, active military, and patrons 35 and under. Single tickets are now available. Pricing subject to change.

INFO: For information or to order tickets visit theatreworks.org or call (650) 463-1960





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You