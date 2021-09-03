TheatreWorks Launches 51st Season With LIZARD BOY

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley returns to in-person performances, launching its 51st season with the new indie folk-rock musical Lizard Boy.

A cast of three exceptionally talented actor/singer/musicians play myriad instruments from cello to guitar, piano, ukulele, and even kazoo in telling this fresh comic book-infused tale set in modern-day Seattle.

With an infectious original soundtrack (that has already captured more than one million streams on Spotify), this wildly imaginative work follows the title character, Trevor, who embarks on a first date turned stunning mythological journey and along the way discovers identity, acceptance, and how to save world.

Directed by Brandon Ivie and featuring book, music, and lyrics by Justin Huertas, Lizard Boy will be presented October 6-31, 2021 (press opening: October 9) at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro Street, Mountain View. Single tickets (starting at $30) will be available September 8, 2021 and 2021-22 subscriptions are available now. For more information the public may visit TheatreWorks.org or call (650) 463-1960.

TheatreWorks recently announced COVID-19 health and safety requirements and will require proof of vaccination and masks for all staff and audience members entering any of its theatres, offices, and public spaces through December 31, 2021. Patrons must present a vaccination card, a photo of the card, or a digital vaccine record (myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov) with matching ID. Patrons who are legally exempted from being vaccinated must reach out to the TheatreWorks Box Office at least four days prior to their performance. All attendees must remain masked while indoors.



Lizard Boy will also be offered via video streaming, allowing patrons to watch either from home or in-theatre, making these shows accessible to additional audience members, including those unable or unready to attend in- person. More information will be available soon at TheatreWorks.org.

Lizard Boy was commissioned by Seattle Repertory Theatre, where it debuted in 2015 to sold-out houses and swept the Seattle awards season. It has continued to develop through productions at San Diego's Diversionary Theatre, staged readings at Playwrights Horizons, and was a recent favorite at the 2020 National Alliance for Musical Theatre Festival. The show has been lauded as "A sure sign that the American musical is as novelistic, vibrant, fearless, and joyous as ever" by the San Diego Reader, and "Exciting. A completely fresh and original show with wonderfully inventive staging" by BroadwayWorld.com. The San Diego Union-Tribune called it "Innovative, funny, and wildly entertaining" as well as "Smart, tight, heartwarming, hilarious, and filled with theatrical surprises."

Lizard Boy's original cast members reprise their roles at TheatreWorks with playwright/composer-lyricist Justin Huertas starring as Trevor alongside Kirsten "Kiki" deLohr Helland and William A. Williams, all making their TheatreWorks Silicon Valley debuts.