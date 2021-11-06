Theatre of Yugen's NOHSpace to Reopen with Traditional Japanese Kyogen Plays

On November 19, Theatre of Yugen's NOHSpace reopens with live performances of traditional Japanese Kyogen plays. The company will present two classical pieces to be performed in English. Both are quintessential works of Kyogen, the 600 year-old comedic Japanese theatre form. "Busu (Sweet Poison)" features stock characters of clever servants outwitting their master, and "Kaminari (The Thunder God)" features a supernatural being treated by a mortal doctor.

Founded in 1978, Theatre of Yugen is the only ensemble in the West Coast that constantly performs Kyogen in English. During the pandemic shut-down, Yugen's ensemble members were engaged in online programs, but this presentation marks the official come-back of the company to perform in person. Led by Lluís Valls, the members of the ensemble have been resuming the in-person training of the highly stylized traditional art form of Kyogen as well as rehearsing the two pieces since September.

All ensemble members and staff members are fully vaccinated and have been conducting weekly antigen tests. A one-seat buffer will be in place between each household group or party. Proof of vaccination and matching photo ID are required to enter the venue, per the City of San Franciscom Department of Public Health mandate, and mask wearing is required at all times for audience members.

Cast & Synopsis:

Busu (Sweet Poison)

Cast: Ryan Marchand as Taro-Kaja; Meryn MacDougall as Jiro-Kaja;

Kate Patrick as Master

Before leaving the house to their care, the master points to a large jar and says to his servants, 'Don't get close to the Busu (Poison)'. But Taro-kaja and Jiro-kaja can not get Busu out of their mind. Finally Taro-kaja decides to approach the jar. Busu looks very delicious, and Taro-kaja can't resist the temptation to take a lick...

Kaminari (The Thunder God)

Cast: Kate Patrick as Doctor; Lluís Valls as Kaminari

Kaminari, the Thunder God, falls from the clouds and hurts his hip. He

orders a doctor to treat him. The doctor suggests acupuncture and

approaches Kaminari with a large needle.

COVID 19 Health and Safety Protocols:

Spectators will be required to present proof of Full Vaccination for COVID-19 and matching photo ID. Any exemptions from San Francisco City vaccine requirements may present a negative result of PCR test taken within 72 hours before entering the theatre. Mask wearing is required at all times for spectators. No food or drink is allowed in the theatre at this time.

For more information visit:

http://www.theatreofyugen.org