Theatre Rhinoceros to Present A CHRISTMAS MEMORY Reading & Benefit

Capote's evocative fable returns to The Rhino featuring Sandra Schlechter. Capote's story focuses on country life, friendship, and the joy of giving during the holiday season. Truman's words also gently yet poignantly touch on loneliness, loss, and the necessity of companionship. Made possible with generous support from honorary producers Ira Kurlander and Tom Horn.

One show only! At Theatre Rhinoceros – 4229 18th Street, SF, CA 94114 – Castro Street MUNI Station; F Market, 33 Stanyan, 24 Divisadero Street Car and Bus Lines. Tickets are $35 and available at Click Here, or at the door. Reception to follow with food, drink and raffles included with admission.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

What: A Christmas Memory

When: December 13, 2023 at 7 PM

Where: Theatre Rhinoceros, 4229 18th St., San Francisco, CA 94114

Castro Street MUNI Station; F Market, 33 Stanyan, 24 Divisadero

Streetcar and Bus Lines

Tickets: $35 regular/ $17.50 for students, seniors, & veterans

Info / Res: https://therhino.audience1st.com/store/8?show_id=101/ or

https://fb.me/e/3lE7yuAXC