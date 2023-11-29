Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld San Francisco / Bay Area Awards

Theatre Rhinoceros to Present A CHRISTMAS MEMORY Reading & Benefit

A heartwarming holiday story about friendship and the joy of giving.

By: Nov. 29, 2023

Capote's evocative fable returns to The Rhino featuring Sandra Schlechter. Capote's story focuses on country life, friendship, and the joy of giving during the holiday season. Truman's words also gently yet poignantly touch on loneliness, loss, and the necessity of companionship. Made possible with generous support from honorary producers Ira Kurlander and Tom Horn.

 

One show only! At Theatre Rhinoceros – 4229 18th Street, SF, CA 94114 – Castro Street MUNI Station; F Market, 33 Stanyan, 24 Divisadero Street Car and Bus Lines. Tickets are $35 and available at Click Here, or at the door. Reception to follow with food, drink and raffles included with admission.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS: 

 

            What:              A Christmas Memory

 

            When:             December 13, 2023 at 7 PM

 

            Where:            Theatre Rhinoceros, 4229 18th St., San Francisco, CA 94114

                                   Castro Street MUNI Station; F Market, 33 Stanyan, 24 Divisadero

Streetcar and Bus Lines

 

            Tickets:           $35 regular/ $17.50 for students, seniors, & veterans

 

            Info / Res:       https://therhino.audience1st.com/store/8?show_id=101/ or

                                    https://fb.me/e/3lE7yuAXC

                                   


