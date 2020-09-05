Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The event will be held on September 10, 2020 at 8pm.

Theatre Rhinoceros presents a FREE Zoom/Facebook Live presentation of THE DRINKER.

The show is conceived and performed by John Fisher.

Brian M. finally has his life on track. He's going to meetings, he has a sponsor, he's doing the right things. Then Shelter-in-Place hits. Now Brian is very scared.

On Zoom and Facebook Live - Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org or watch on John's Facebook Live https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816

WHERE: Streams for FREE on ZOOM and Facebook:

Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org OR

Link to Facebook starting at 8pm on Thursday, August 27 https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816

