Theatre Rhinoceros Presents ORDE IN ISRAEL On Facebook Live April 9

Theatre Rhinoceros presents ORDE IN ISRAEL: Part 2 of The Orde Wingate Story, written and Performed by the John Fisher, April 9, 2020 at 8pm

Streams on Facebook on night only https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816 starting at 8pm on Thursday, April 9, 2020.

John Fisher recently completed a six-month run of his show A History of World War II at The Marsh, after playing two runs of the show in Manhattan (United Solo/Theatre Row - Best Actor Award 2017 - and Pangea) and another in Los Angeles (the Broadwater.) He is a two-time winner of the Will Glickman Award, as well as being a recipient of the GLAAD Media Award. His plays include the award-winning Action Hero, Shakespeare Goes to War, To Sleep and Dream, Combat! and Medea, the Musical. www.JohnFisher.biz.

Previous Facebook Live Presentations:

A TOURIST IN LONDON:

https://www.facebook.com/559097816/videos/10157266417927817/

A TOURIST IN HAWAII

https://www.facebook.com/559097816/videos/10157247231947817/

AN ODE TO ORDE

https://www.facebook.com/559097816/videos/10157290790787817/





