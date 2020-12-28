Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theatre Rhinoceros Presents GAY PHYSICS

Streaming Wednesday, December 30.

Dec. 28, 2020  

Theatre Rhinoceros presents a FREE Zoom/Facebook Live presentation GAY PHYSICS. Conceived and performed by John Fisher. Streaming Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 8pm FREE!

Ettore was one of the great physicists of the 20th century. He even had the key to the atomic bomb. One day he disappeared.

On Zoom and Facebook Live - Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org or watch on John's Facebook Live https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816.



