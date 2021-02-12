Theatre Rhinoceros Presents B.S.

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Theatre Rhinoceros presents a FREE Zoom/Facebook Live presentation of B. S., conceived and performed by John Fisher on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 8pm for free!

The Boy Scouts are coming to town and my miserable sixth grade life just got worse! Fortunately, my friend Eric and I are poised for revenge.

DETAILS:

On Zoom and Facebook Live - Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org or watch on John's Facebook Live https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816

WHERE: Streams for FREE on ZOOM and Facebook:

Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org OR

Link to Facebook starting at 8pm on Thursday, February 18 https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816