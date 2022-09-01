Theatre Rhinoceros Announces 2022-23 Season IN THE CASTRO!

It's the Rhino's 46th Anniversary Season with an exciting line-up of new, in-person evenings of entertainment. Plus, our stellar reading series! Plus, surprises and pop-ups along the way! Plus, John Fisher's on-going Essential Services Project (aka E.S.P.) And all of it in the funnest neighborhood anywhere: The Castro! We are the ONLY live theatre in the most queer hood in the universe. Subscribe today and get instant access to all the joy!

The Rhino's in The Castro for another season of fun, naughtiness, and joy. It's the 2022-2023 Season - We're Live in the Castro!

Five scintillating evenings of theatre for one low price, plus access to all our pop-ups, pop-downs, one-offs, readings and E.S.P.s. Guarantee your seat on the rollercoaster with a season subscription and support the longest-running (and definitely the most thrilling) queer theatre in the galaxy!

BAD HOMBRES

By Guillermo Reyes

With Rudy Guerrero

Directed by River Bermudez Sanders

Oct. 6 - 30, 2022

Opening Night/Press Night: October 8, 2022 @ 800pm

A collection of wildly comic characters negotiate sexual identity and various Latinx cultural identities. Relationships and marriage, monogamy and sexual adventurism, legality vs. "illegality" all clash in a contemporary setting of American life.

Local Premiere

A SLICE OF LIFE

Written and Directed by John Fisher

November 5 - 27, 2022

Opening Night/Press Night: November 5, 2022 @ 800pm

All Martin wants to do is build a children's center. Will his OCD, his perpetual mid-life crises, and his lack of secure parking defeat him? In this naughty comedy, no one is who they seem to be and everyone has a mixed motive to go with their mixed cocktail.

World Premiere

A GUIDE FOR THE HOMESICK

By Ken Urban

Directed by Alan Quismorio

Feb. 25 - Mar. 19, 2023

Opening Night/Press Night: February 25, 2023 @ 800pm

On his way home after a year in East Africa, a young aid worker goes back to a shabby Amsterdam hotel room with a fellow American. Over beers, the two strangers confess their shared fear that they betrayed the friends who needed them most.

Local Premiere

THE RITA HAYWORTH OF THIS GENERATION

By Tina D'Elia

Directed by Mary Guzmán

April 8 - 23, 2023

Opening Night/Press Night: April 8, 2023 @ 800pm

The story of Carmelita Cristina Rivera, a queer Latina, whose love of Rita Hayworth and desire for movie stardom lead her to Las Vegas, where she labors to win the heart of Jesus Antonio Atano, the Latino Transgender Blackjack King of Vegas.

The Rhino Return of the Great Tina D'Elia (Overlooked Latinas, Groucho - A Queer Loca)

OTHELLO

By William Shakespeare

Adapted by John Fisher

Opening Night/Press Night: May 27, 2023 @ 800pm

May 27 - 29, 2023

Location TBD

The Rhino continues its tradition of queer-based, outdoor, roving Shakespeare with this shocking investigation/reimagining of The Bard's tale of interracial love and murderous jealousy. Go on the road as you have with Lear, Macbeth and Timon!

A Rhino Tradition