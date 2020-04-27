Theatre Rhinoceros And The Gaze Present MIND THAT TIS ME BROTHER

Theatre Rhinoceros announces an international collaboration with The Gaze Presents... of Cork Ireland, MIND THAT TIS ME BROTHER. Written by Gaye Shortland (Adapted by Johnny Hanrahan); Directed by Alex Herlihy. May 5, 2020 at 7:00PM FREE! One Performance Only.

Tony is carried home to Cork in an urn, having died of AIDS in London. Inexplicably, he still has the gift of speech and a few of his other senses as well. As he tries to come to terms with his predicament, his friends make fitful efforts to carry out his last wish - to scatter his ashes on the grave of Little Nellie of Holy God in the local convent.

Having been brought back to life in its hometown of Cork, Ireland in Summer 2019 by The Gaze Presents, The Rhino and The Gaze Presents... are bringing this OUTRAGEOUS, HILARIOUS AND HEARTFELT Irish Cult Classic to you, via Zoom.

Mind That Tis Me Brother includes the talents of Alex Herlihy (Director and Ensemble), Seán Mac Gearailt (Ensemble) and Shane Corcoran (Tony).





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You