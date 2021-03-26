Theatre Rhino Takes You To PIRATES CLOVE In Marin County For A Gay Love Story

Theatre Rhinoceros presents a free Zoom/Facebook Live presentation PIRATES COVE. Conceived and performed by John Fisher, Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 8:30pm!

Bootleggers are landing on the Marin Coast during prohibition. Herrick and Dutch meet as smugglers and find love in this wild adventure.

All previous performances available below.

On Zoom and Facebook Live - Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org or watch on John's Facebook Live https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816.