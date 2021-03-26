Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theatre Rhino Takes You To PIRATES CLOVE In Marin County For A Gay Love Story

Bootleggers are landing on the Marin Coast during prohibition. Herrick and Dutch meet as smugglers and find love in this wild adventure. 

Mar. 26, 2021  

Theatre Rhinoceros presents a free Zoom/Facebook Live presentation PIRATES COVE. Conceived and performed by John Fisher, Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 8:30pm!

Bootleggers are landing on the Marin Coast during prohibition. Herrick and Dutch meet as smugglers and find love in this wild adventure.

All previous performances available below.

On Zoom and Facebook Live - Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org or watch on John's Facebook Live https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Married to Broadway Unisex T-Shirt
Broadway Strong Face Mask
Broadway Is My Life Mug

Related Articles View More San Francisco Stories
OU OUTSIDE THE BOX An Outdoor Performing Arts Festival, Coming To OU Campus Photo

OU OUTSIDE THE BOX An Outdoor Performing Arts Festival, Coming To OU Campus

Oakland Theater Project Continues 2021 Drive-In Season With World Premiere Theatrical Adap Photo

Oakland Theater Project Continues 2021 Drive-In Season With World Premiere Theatrical Adaptation Of T. S. Eliot's THE WASTE LAND

Magic Theatres World Premiere Of Taylor Macs JOY AND PANDEMIC Photo

Magic Theatre's World Premiere Of Taylor Mac's JOY AND PANDEMIC

San Francisco Adds DON PASQUALE, DON CARLO and More to April Free Streams Photo

San Francisco Adds DON PASQUALE, DON CARLO and More to April Free Streams


More Hot Stories For You

  • Bay Area Artist Sujata Tibrewala Captures Indian Farmers' Plight In A New Painting
  • Indian Council Of Cultural Relations Organizes Classical Dance Event To Celebrate Queer Expression Of Indian Artists
  • World University Of Design Presents YAJNASENI, an Art Exhibition Of 23 Female Artists
  • Theatre Returns To Shri Ram Center With Rama Pandey's Play GIRAFTARI