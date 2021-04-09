Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theatre Rhino Presents Free Online Essential Services Project: John Fisher As THE SWIMMER

Conceived and performed by John Fisher.

Apr. 9, 2021  

Theatre Rhinoceros presents a FREE Zoom/Facebook Live presentation: The Swimmer, conceived and performed by John Fisher. Streaming on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 8:30pm free!

Jack is in rotten health and out of a job. He's losing this grip and horrified about where he's headed - too much booze, too much food, no income. What's this forty-eight year old going to do? He's desperate.

All previous performances available below. Streaming on Zoom and Facebook Live. Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org or watch on John's Facebook Live https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816.


